This Overlooked Tire Rule Could Cost You Half Your Warranty Coverage
If your car has a staggered tire setup, you might've already lost half your tire mileage warranty coverage. It hardly matters who your tire manufacturer is, either: Most of them include this stipulation about split fitments in their warranty policies. For context, a staggered setup is when the rear tires are a different size than the front tires. (Usually, that means larger in back, smaller in front.) It's really common on rear-wheel-drive sports cars and performance vehicles because of the improved traction and handling it can provide.
But the setup also comes with a bit of fine print some drivers might not even notice until they need replacements. Tires in a staggered setup can't be rotated in the traditional front-to-back pattern. That means warranty terms have to be adjusted accordingly. Major tire brand names including Michelin, Falken, Bridgestone, and countless others all include it in their warranty materials: Rear tires on staggered setups only get half the standard mileage warranty. In some cases, the larger tires might still get their full warranty coverage, but the smaller set will almost always have reduced protection because they wear out faster.
Why staggered setups can't get the same warranty coverage
If it's the vehicle's manufacturer that gives it the split fitments that prevent recommended tire rotations, why is it that the tire manufacturers punish the driver? Well, it's like this: Automakers use the configuration on high-performance vehicles to give them better rear grip and improve overall handling. But the tradeoff is uneven wear, which is a cause for concern.
Traditional AWD tire rotations help evenly distribute wear across all four tires. That, in turn, extends tread life and helps drivers qualify for full mileage warranty coverage. But on staggered vehicles, the front tires have to remain in the front position and the rear tires have to remain in the rear because of the different tire sizes. That eliminates the standard rotation pattern manufacturers typically require. The industry simply assumes you know this when you buy a car with split fitments, which explains why tire manufacturers pass that reduced protection onto you. It's an inherent part of the vehicle class.