This Overlooked Tire Rule Could Cost You Half Your Warranty Coverage

If your car has a staggered tire setup, you might've already lost half your tire mileage warranty coverage. It hardly matters who your tire manufacturer is, either: Most of them include this stipulation about split fitments in their warranty policies. For context, a staggered setup is when the rear tires are a different size than the front tires. (Usually, that means larger in back, smaller in front.) It's really common on rear-wheel-drive sports cars and performance vehicles because of the improved traction and handling it can provide.

But the setup also comes with a bit of fine print some drivers might not even notice until they need replacements. Tires in a staggered setup can't be rotated in the traditional front-to-back pattern. That means warranty terms have to be adjusted accordingly. Major tire brand names including Michelin, Falken, Bridgestone, and countless others all include it in their warranty materials: Rear tires on staggered setups only get half the standard mileage warranty. In some cases, the larger tires might still get their full warranty coverage, but the smaller set will almost always have reduced protection because they wear out faster.