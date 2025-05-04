Why Did Old Muscle Cars Have Window Louvers? Here's What They Were For

One of the many fads in automotive design that has faded in the 21st century is the window louver. Window louvers are those horizontal slats you see a lot in some cars from the 1980s and prior, along with more recent muscle cars like certain Mustangs and Camaros. They're generally either black plastic or color-matched, and carry a distinct "product of their time" image. Granted, while they were unquestionably a fad, lots of enthusiasts still consider them aesthetically cool — certainly not one of the worst trends we've seen despite their quirks. And a surprising number of cars from the late-1960s to today featured either factory louvers or have extensive aftermarket support for them. You can even make your own with enough time and skill.

Advertisement

Window louvers come in several styles and configurations; they can be thin or thick, cover the side or rear windows, and even sit inside or outside the car. But they all serve functionally two purposes: the first is, fairly obviously, an aesthetic choice. The second is the reason you mainly see these on certain sports cars: it keeps the interior cool by blocking direct sunlight from shining in through the rear window, which also helps with glare. As stated in some advertisements of the time, manufacturers included louvers to prevent heat buildup and protect the interior while adding visual flair. They're particularly useful on cars with prominent rear windows at shallow angles like fastbacks and 2+2s. Let's discuss their function and why they fell out of fashion.

Advertisement