The Best And Worst-Selling SUVs Of 2026 (So Far)
SUVs and pickup trucks continue to dominate the car market in the United States, with drivers seemingly preferring larger vehicles that offer reliability and capability. The reasons for SUVs' continued popularity aren't surprising. First, Americans feel safer inside these boxy beasts, which often have higher safety ratings than smaller vehicles. Safety is especially important for families looking to protect their children — and SUVs also offer more room for kids (and all their stuff).
However, not every SUV is made equal. American buyers have their preferences, and data from Good Car Bad Car shows that these buyers are putting their money where their mouth is. The two best sellers are no surprise — they are all-around capable SUVs that can do it all — but the bottom two points are made for a niche market without the usual broad appeal that SUVs have. Here are the best and worst-selling SUVs of 2026. We explain how we selected these cars at the end.
Best: Honda CR-V
The Honda CR-V is the best-selling SUV of 2026 so far, with 187,255 units sold. This is actually more than last year's sales, which were at 182,656 by June 2025. Starting at $32,370 MSRP (plus a $1,395 destination fee), it's one of the most cost-effective vehicles in its segment while still remaining a comfortable, roomy all-rounder.
The base model's turbocharged 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine makes 190 horsepower, which is enough to get you to work and school on time, but it isn't the most exciting. Hill-descent control and traction-management programming ensure a smooth ride, and extra legroom adds comfort even during longer drives. Speaking of which, the CR-V has an EPA-estimated 28 mpg city and 33 mpg highway, which is pretty good for a gas-powered SUV. The hybrid will get you farther, however. Our review of the 2025 model stated: "It offers an impressive balance of capability, efficiency, and fun, all in a package that's reasonably priced."
Best: Toyota RAV4
The Toyota RAV4 Hybrid is the second-best-selling SUV, another name you probably expected to see. What's interesting, however, is that the 121,605 sales in 2026 thus far represent a nearly 40% decline compared to last year to date (202,641). This doesn't mean American families don't want the RAV4: the biggest reason for the drop in sales is due to a massive RAV4 shortage. Toyota claims it will likely lose 55,000 sales due to this shortage. "Our turn rate was 97.6% last month — that means 97.6% of RAV4s available for sale in May were sold," the VP of Sales for Toyota Motor North America told Automotive News in June 2026. "It just speaks to the demand we're seeing for [our] bestselling vehicle in the United States."
If you're lucky enough to get your hands on the steering wheel of a RAV4, it's $33,495 MSRP (and a $1,450 destination fee). Like the CR-V, it's smooth and efficient, with a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine and two electric motors that make a combined 226 hp. The base RAV4 also boasts 47 mpg in the city and 40 mpg on the highway, a big upgrade from the previous year.
Worst: Subaru Trailseeker
The Subaru Trailseeker is essentially an electric Outback — and it's often acknowledged for its pretty impressive performance. It's an all-wheel-drive SUV that reaches 60 mph in 3.9 seconds, can tow a small camper, and can handle light off-roading. However, this wasn't enough to make the Trailseeker a popular SUV option in 2026 — so far, it has only sold 1,655 units.
There are a few possible sore spots for the Trailseeker. First, it's an all-new electric vehicle. EVs are having a tough time in the United States as policies continue to change and incentives are removed. It's possible that Americans are opting for the Outback instead — it had 48,884 sales in comparison. When it comes to off-road adventuring, the Trailseeker's lower ground clearance and unimpressive range are big pain points. Our review concluded: "Now if Subaru could just improve its range and charging a bit..." The $41,445 starting price (including a $1,450 destination fee) is also not the most competitive when you're not getting the best range in the category.
Worst: Genesis GV60
At the bottom of the list for 2026 models is the Genesis GV60 with 338 sales (down nearly 68% from last year's 1,050 sales by June 2025). Starting at $54,029 (with a $1,495 destination fee), it's a more expensive SUV option — and Americans are growing tired of the rising average cost of new vehicles. Despite the higher price point, the GV60 struggles to keep up with the competition. You get a good range and plenty of features, but a cramped cabin and underwhelming driving performance.
Still, you'll get the luxury you desire from an electric Genesis. Our review of the 2025 model stated: "Compared to the other interiors in Genesis' range, the cabin of the GV60 is far more whimsical." This includes a center-console gear selector that resembles a colorful crystal ball, a 27-inch infotainment screen that spans the dashboard, a heated steering wheel, and a wireless charging pad. Still, it may not be enough to deter drivers from choosing the GV60's cheaper siblings, like the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6, both built on Hyundai's Electric-Global Modular Platform.
How we chose the best and worst-selling SUVs of 2026
When putting this list together, we started with the sales figures gathered from Good Car Bad Car. The Year to Date column showed the number of sales made in 2026 as of June, six months into the year. The two top sellers were in the lead by a good amount (although the Ford Explorer was holding its own).
However, the worst-selling SUVs were not as straightforward to select. At the very bottom of the list were the Ford Edge with 0 sales, the Toyota Venza with 6 sales, and the Acura ZDX with 85 sales. It doesn't get lower than zero sales, but the Ford Edge still didn't make it onto the list. Why? It wasn't sold in the United States for 2026 (it's over in China). The discontinued Venza and ZDX also didn't have 2026 models in the U.S. market. The sales figures were from previous years' models selling, which didn't seem like a very fair comparison to the top sellers. For that reason, we went with the two worst sellers that have a 2026 model in the United States.