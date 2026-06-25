The Best And Worst-Selling SUVs Of 2026 (So Far)

SUVs and pickup trucks continue to dominate the car market in the United States, with drivers seemingly preferring larger vehicles that offer reliability and capability. The reasons for SUVs' continued popularity aren't surprising. First, Americans feel safer inside these boxy beasts, which often have higher safety ratings than smaller vehicles. Safety is especially important for families looking to protect their children — and SUVs also offer more room for kids (and all their stuff).

However, not every SUV is made equal. American buyers have their preferences, and data from Good Car Bad Car shows that these buyers are putting their money where their mouth is. The two best sellers are no surprise — they are all-around capable SUVs that can do it all — but the bottom two points are made for a niche market without the usual broad appeal that SUVs have. Here are the best and worst-selling SUVs of 2026. We explain how we selected these cars at the end.