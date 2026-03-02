The 2026 Trailseeker Is The First EV That Really Feels Like A Subaru

In the rush to create a stable EV market before burning through too much cash, automakers have generally stuck to the lowest common denominator. Small crossover SUVs and big pickup trucks are the most popular segments in the United States market, so they were also the first priority when established automakers started rolling out EVs in earnest. Mass appeal is important, but it doesn't leave much room for creativity or individuality.

The Subaru Solterra and Uncharted are part of that crossover herd, but for its third U.S.-market EV, Subaru is finally trying something different. The 2026 Subaru Trailseeker follows the trail of the Outback—the car that made Subaru a household name on this side of the Pacific—with wagon-like styling and utility. Like Subaru's other EVs, it does have a Toyota twin—the bZ Woodland—but Subaru is quick to note that it did the majority of the work on the Trailseeker.

And it shows. Subaru's many loyal customers will feel more at home in a Trailseeker than in any other Subaru EV to date, making it a nice change of pace from typical electric crossovers.