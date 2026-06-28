5 Wheel Bearing Myths You Shouldn't Believe

Practically everything with tires that's designed to travel on the road utilizes wheel bearings to keep things rolling smoothly. This includes semi-trucks, motorhomes, pickups, cars, vans, and motorcycles. In addition, trailers, like those used for campers, livestock, boats, and other types of equipment, also have wheel bearings.

Wheel bearings typically require minimal maintenance and often last the lifetime of the vehicle they serve without their owners giving them a second thought. However, when a wheel bearing fails, the results can be catastrophic. Best case scenario, a bad wheel bearing can create some of the worst sounds your car can make, often accompanied by vibration as the vehicle is driven on the road. Sometimes, a simple inspection can replicate these symptoms by raising the tire off the ground and spinning it by hand (more on that in a bit).

More serious repercussions to a failed wheel bearing include causing your car to catch fire when the overheated bearing ignites the grease used to lubricate it. A driver could also lose control due to the bearing locking up and pulling the vehicle to one side abruptly, or the wheel separating from the vehicle entirely while underway.

With such serious consequences, giving your vehicle's wheel bearings the respect they deserve should be high on your list. However, their quiet, long-lasting nature makes them a rare topic of discussion when it comes to vehicle maintenance. As such, a number of myths about wheel bearings persist across generations; here are five you shouldn't believe.