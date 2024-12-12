How To Tell If Your Wheel Bearings Need Replacing (And How Much It May Cost)

It won't be hard to tell if your vehicle has broken wheel bearings. The most common symptoms of worn wheel bearings are squealing or grinding noises that get louder the faster you go. The noise could emanate from the front or back or the left and right of the vehicle, depending on which wheel bearing is going bad. Sometimes, you might notice a humming noise or clicking sounds coming from the front or rear wheels, which could be mistaken for tire roar or road noise.

The wheel bearings consist of steel ball bearings inside the wheel hub. They enable the wheels to roll smoothly and silently while providing anchor points for the vehicle's steering, suspension, wheels, and brake components. When a wheel bearing goes bad, the affected wheel will wobble or move unnecessarily, wreaking havoc on the many undercarriage parts that rely on proper alignment to work correctly. As the problem worsens, the grinding or squealing noises get louder, which means the wheel bearings are near total failure.

For instance, a faulty wheel bearing may cause uneven tire wear, wobbly steering, and an illuminated ABS (Anti-lock Braking System) warning light. An easy way to check for broken wheel bearings is to place the car on a lift or raise the affected side with a jack and a heavy-duty jack stand. Next, grab the affected wheel from both sides and try shaking it. The wheel should not move unnecessarily if the wheel bearing is solid. However, replacing the wheel bearing is necessary if it shakes or moves in its axis.

