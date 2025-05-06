How To Grease Your Trailer Wheel Bearings The Correct Way

Greasing wheel bearings can get very messy very quickly, in a very kindergarten kind of way. The trick is to embrace the ooze, because greasing is the fun and easy part. The hard bit comes when removing and replacing the hub assembly — but even this is a relatively simple task you can complete at home with basic handyman tools.

Whether you have a flatbed trailer, a boat trailer, a travel trailer, or a plain old box trailer used to cart stuff about, anything you tow behind your vehicle will have an axle (sometimes two), wheel hubs, and wheel bearings. On non-drive wheels, these bearings sit between the axle spindle and the hub, with the wheels bolted to the hub, and it's the job of the bearings to ensure those wheels rotates smoothly.

Bearings also bear load — the clue is in the name — and are therefore prone to wear or failure: Many trailer manufacturers recommending they be inspected and greased, at most, every 20,000 miles. Some manufacturers even recommend earlier intervals at every 10,000-12,000 miles, or once a year.

