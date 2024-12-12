What To Know Before Attempting A DIY Wheel Bearing Replacement

In 40-plus years of working on cars, I have tackled nearly every job, from simple tune-ups and fluid changes to complex engine swaps. Considering how expensive some professional car repairs can be, especially on late-model cars, this has saved me thousands of dollars over that time. There's one job you can do with a few special tools that will not only save you money but might potentially save you from disaster.

If you're hearing noise or feeling excessive vibration from one of your wheels, you may have a wheel bearing that's reached the end of its useful life. Bad wheel bearings will compromise your car's braking and handling and can even cause a wheel to fly off while you're driving. Since these noises and vibrations can also be caused by a bad constant velocity (CV) joint or tire, there's a simple test you can do to see if a bearing is in need of replacement.

Raise the suspect wheel via a jack and jack stand and put one hand at the 3 o'clock position and the other hand opposite it at 9 o'clock. Grab firmly, and rock the wheel back and forth. If the bearing is good, there should be minimal play in the wheel. Repeat the test with your hands at 12 o'clock and 6 o'clock. If you have any doubt as to whether the bearing is good, it's best to err on the side of caution and replace it. Here are some things you should know before tackling this important job.

