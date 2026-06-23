10 Small, Useful Gadgets For Every Light-Packing Traveler
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The smartphone has proved to be essential for travel. It has replaced so many traditional travel items, which for many of us included a camera and camcorder and those cumbersome maps nobody misses. But phones are not the only gadgets making travel easier. There are small, lightweight gadgets replacing a whole suitcase of essentials. The bulky headphones, the stack of novels, even the guidebook that used to weigh as much as a brick. One by one, these items are slowly becoming obsolete, replaced by something small enough to slip into a jacket pocket. The burden of travel has never been lighter.
Yet travel still comes with its anxieties. A bag that might not make its connection, days spent off-grid where your phone is little more than a camera, hotel doors that don't inspire confidence, or a suitcase that turns out to be way over the weight limit. But for every one of these, there is a pocket-sized gadget that quietly addresses the issue without adding meaningful weight to your bag. These small, lightweight devices should appeal to a broad range of traveler types, whether you're a two-week vacationer or a globe-trotting nomad.
Bluetooth trackers
Every seasoned traveler has a lost-item horror story. Checked baggage that didn't make a connection, a backpack mistakenly loaded onto a bus, a passport that fell under a train seat. Bluetooth trackers don't prevent any of these from happening, but they will tell you exactly where your stuff is. They work by pinging off nearby phones on the same network to anonymously detect your tracker and send its location.
There are several excellent Bluetooth tracker brands. The Apple AirTag is built for iPhone users. It's about the size of a 50-cent coin, and you just slip it into a bag fo get detailed directions back to your belongings. You can share your AirTags location with 50 airline partners, and it has a battery that lasts for over a year. However, one downside is you'll need an accessory to attach it to a carabiner clip or keychain. If you're on Android or even Apple but not interested in the AirTag, the Tile Pro is the best cross-platform pick. However, Apple users should know that, although Tile has a large, growing network of users, this number is considerably smaller than Apple's Find My network. However, the Tile Pro has features the AirTag doesn't, including its discreet SOS alert for solo travelers and the ability to track multiple Tiles on one map for families.
For Galaxy users, the Samsung SmartTag2 has a battery life rated for 500 to 700 days. It also takes the tech up a notch with SmartThings Find. With this, augmented reality overlays appear on your phone's camera view and point you to your lost item. Additionally, if someone stumbles across your lost bag, a quick scan from any smartphone will display your contact details to the finder.
Chipolo Card wallet tracker
The AirTag is a brilliant gadget, but it has one obvious flaw — it's too bulky to sit comfortably in a wallet. A wallet tracker card is not only a card-shaped tracker that'll help you find your lost wallet, but it also fits nicely in a passport holder or anywhere else you can slide a card. They work in the same way as regular Bluetooth trackers, and the Chipolo Card is the standout pick. It's about 0.1 inches thick, so around the equivalent of three stacked credit cards, and its understated matte finish makes it look similar to a key card.
When you lose your wallet or passport, you can get the card to play a sound via the app or view its location on the map. It'll also find a misplaced phone with a swift double press on the card, which will ring your phone even if you have it muted. Both could prove to be very useful if you misplace either at airport security in the chaos of a stressful check, for example.
It works on both Apple Find My and Google Find Hub networks, although you do have to choose one on setup. If you want to switch, you need to perform a hard reset. Charging is simple: Just pop it on a Qi pad or a MagSafe charger (there is no cabled option), and it's good for around a year. It should be noted, however, that despite Chipolo's claim of producing up to 110dB, MacRumors measured the volume at 74dB at the default setting, rising to 82dB on different ringtones.
Anker Nano compact universal travel adapter
It can be frustrating when you land with a dead phone, flat earbuds, and a power bank that gave up somewhere over the Atlantic. A travel adapter is one of those gadgets you'll want if you're planning to go overseas. Every traveler needs one. But they can be bulky and awkward. Worse still, they often don't have the capability to charge all your devices simultaneously. This is where the Anker Nano comes in. This adapter is about the size of a deck of cards. Anker claims it's "43% smaller than similar models," and it easily slips into a side pocket, a jacket, or even a tech pouch.
It has a sliding switch that cycles through plug types, which cover more than 200 countries. And its five ports can charge a phone, tablet, earbuds, and power bank at the same time, with the USB-C port charging an iPhone to a half-tank in under a half-hour. That USB port won't charge a laptop, but you can simply plug your laptop charger into the adapter's AC outlet, and you're good to go. For packing, the pins fold and retract easily, and, unlike clunky cube-shaped adapters that can sag out of some outlets, the slim, rectangular shape of the Nano holds firm.
Wireless noise cancelling earbuds
You could buy some outstanding noise-canceling headphones, but they need a case for storage, take up valuable luggage space, and press on your ears throughout a long journey. A good pair of ANC earbuds is a better solution. These also block out engine noise, but they slip into a pocket and can be small and light enough to forget about when you're wearing them, too. The quality does, of course, depend on how much you're willing to spend, but there are excellent choices even in affordable ranges.
The EarFun Air Pro 4+ is a good pick for budget backpackers. At around $100, they offer excellent value, and at less than 0.2 ounces per bud, they're exceptionally light. You also get 12 hours on a single charge, and a 10-minute top-up adds in another three. The ANC is surprisingly good, too, with SoundGuys measuring an 80% reduction in ambient noise, and there's a separate mode specifically for tackling wind. Sound-wise, it's even-handed across the frequencies, while the AI translation tool built into the app works across 100 languages.
Business travelers and digital nomads may want something a little more premium. We recommend the $300 cross-platform Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds (2nd Gen). They're also recommended by WhatHifi?, which says they feature "some of the most powerful noise-cancelling you'll find" in wireless earbuds. This means engine noise, airport bustle, and street traffic are kept to an absolute minimum. Call quality is good, too, even beside a busy road. Whoever you're speaking with will hear you loud and clear, and vice versa. However, you only get six hours per charge, but this is solved by the charging case, which has enough in reserve to refill the buds three times over.
Rorry CharmGo keychain power bank
If you're one of those travelers who packs a power bank as well as USB and Lightning cables and an Apple Watch charger, you might be interested in the Rorry CharmGo D2-5000mAh. It's an interesting mini gadget that packs them all into one device. And in terms of packing light, it weighs 4.4 ounces and clips onto a keyring, lanyard, or bag clip.
It capacity might not be as big as a regular power bank, but you should get up to eight charges for AirPods or a full charge on an old iPhone model. It'll also power up an Apple Watch around 7-10 times, depending on its battery size. It won't fill the newer, larger iPhones to full capacity, but if you think of it as a top-up device, it will get you back on Google Maps when your phone dies mid-navigation. There's alos a 10,000mAh model if you want something bigger, or you can go even smaller if you wish with the 2,500mAh model.
The built-in USB-C and Lightning cables mean you don't need to carry a tangle of leads, and thanks to the multiple outlets, you can charge your phone, watch, and buds at the same time. The power bank itself recharges in around 2.5 hours, and at around $30, it's one of the more quietly brilliant things to add to a light packer's kit. It's available in multiple colors from pink to cinnamon clay, so any traveler will find a finish to match their gear.
Amazon Kindle e-reader
Serious bookworms really need an e-reader when traveling. It doesn't just replace a book; it replaces the dozen or so an avid reader would likely try to carry. In fact, you can easily pack in more novels and magazines than anyone could get through on a gap year round-the-world trip — and then some. The Amazon Kindle range is one of the best, and the Amazon Kindle Paperwhite is the most suitable for travelers. It's lightweight, at 7.4oz, fits into a jacket pocket, and has a 16 GB capacity.
PCMag gave it an Editor's Choice award, describing it as "most of what the Kindle line has to offer at the best price," while we at SlashGear have been very positive on our reviews of older Paperwhites and other Kindle models. The seven-inch display is a crisp 300ppi, which makes it sharper and even more defined than prior models, while the backlight can be toned down to a warm glow for low-light reading. This ensures you won't disturb fellow passengers while traveling. But it's the IPX8 rating that rounds things off for travelers. It's perfectly safe next to a pool. You won't need to watch for kids splashing and jumping in the water, as this model can be submerged in freshwater for up to an hour without issue.
A single charge is good for a full three months, and it's priced at a reasonable $160. For $40 more, you might want to try the Signature Edition. It throws in the convenience of wireless charging, an auto-adjusting backlight, and an extra 16GB of storage, which might be worth it if you're looking to listen to audiobooks. The basic Amazon Kindle is even lighter and cheaper, but it skips on the waterproofing.
Addalock portable door lock
You might assume a lock to be enough to keep a door secure. In most cases, it is. But not always. A door that doesn't fully latch, a hotel where staff have a master key, or an Airbnb where you're not entirely sure who else has the entry code are all anxieties that might follow you to bed. A portable door lock is one of those must-have safety gadgets for anyone traveling the world solo, and the Addalock costs less than $15. At 4 ounces, the chrome-plated carbon steel weighs next to nothing, and when you're on the go, it tucks into a side pocket in its own red carrying pouch. That red is hard to miss, too. So, you're not going to lose it easily.
As mentioned, the Addalock is mainly recommended for solo travelers, particularly women, but any digital nomad who has just signed a contract in a sketchy area or anyone just looking for an extra layer of security will benefit from it. It does take a practice run or two before installing it becomes second nature, but all you have to do is slip the metal piece against the strike plate, close the door, and slide the red wedge into place. That door is now opening for no one but you. This is backed by a Reader's Digest reviewer who said, "I know that when the portable lock is in place, nothing is getting through the door."
Garmin inReach Messenger satellite communicator
If your idea of travel is hiking remote trails, driving through dead zones for days on end, or going places where a phone network has never been seen, satellite communicators are not simply gadgets — they're a lifeline. When a hiker goes down a remote trail with no cell signal and gets into trouble, being able to place a call can be the difference between life and death. Many modern smartphones do have built-in satellite SOS, but they depend entirely on your phone battery and should serve mainly as a backup. A satellite communicator keeps working long after your phone has given up.
The Garmin inReach Messenger runs independently for up to 28 days, which is plenty of juice for most off-grid trips. Additionally, it only weighs 4 ounces, and the IPX7 waterproof rating ensures it holds up to the elements. If you're in a tight spot, all you have to do is press the SOS button, and your details will go through to the Garmin Response Team. Real-time web tracking can also keep your family's mind at peace.
But that's not everything the Garmin does. It also pulls up weather forecasts, and the TracBack routing can guide you back to your RV or campsite, should you lose your bearings out there. However, it is designed mainly for SOS, texting, and location sharing. That's what keeps it small and compact, and what prompted Outdoor Gear Lab to call it "one of the best products on the market for how most people actually use their satellite communicators."
TP-Link Roam travel router
Travelers in general may believe that connecting to a hotel or café Wi-Fi is fine, and for the most part, it is. But for digital nomads or business travelers often stuck waiting for their connection in airports and bus stations, public networks can be unreliable, overcrowded, and sometimes unsafe. A travel router can fix this, building a private, secure network of your own on whatever signal is available.
For light-packing travelers, the TP-Link Roam 6 is the best choice. At 5.3 ounces, it is lightweight, but its biggest surprise is speed. On public Wi-Fi, the router can actually deliver more than three times the speed you can get by connecting directly. It also powers over USB-C, which means a pocket power bank will keep it running anywhere. A single login through the Tether app means you can connect all your devices to one private network without the endless re-authenticating that public Wi-Fi often demands. In fact, a whole family's worth of devices can share the connection, and with OpenVPN and WireGuard built in, encryption runs across all of them at once.
Spend a bit more than the $90 or so the Roam 6 costs, and the Roam 7 brings in Wi-Fi 7 and room for 90 devices. But at 8.8 oz, it is heavier and bulkier.
Travel Inspira luggage scale
If you've ever been on a long trip, picking up souvenirs and necessities along the way, or if you simply love shopping while on vacation, you might have been hit with an overweight baggage fee at some point. These can set you back $100 or more, and by the time you're at the check-in desk, it's too late to do anything about it. If this sounds like you, the Travel Inspira weighs 3.5 oz, costs $10, and pays for itself the first time it saves you from a fee.
Wirecutter tested six luggage scales and picked the Travel Inspira as the best, saying it had the "smallest margin of error and was frequently as accurate as using the bathroom scale." It can handle up to 110 pounds and will also power down to save the battery between uses. However, that lithium battery does pose a small problem. It means you'll have to take it on with your carry-on luggage instead of your checked bag. But it is lightweight, and the slim profile means this isn't much of a problem.
The grip is wide enough to use both hands with a heavy bag, and there's no scrambling to read it mid-lift. It holds the numbers after you set it down, while there's also a button to toggle between pounds and kilograms, leaving no margin for error. You can even use it without issue in the actual airport if you're in a mad rush to check in. If you didn't have time to weigh your bag and it turns out to be overweight, it'll help you balance things between your checked luggage and carry-on bag or bags to avoid those nasty charges.
Methodology
The ideas for these gadget categories are the result of the author's own experience. We then did more research into each category to identify the best product for each. Some of these products were personally tested and recommended by me, while others are very popular with users or reviewers.
To be featured on the list, every pick had to have received positive professional reviews or carry a minimum 4-star Amazon rating from hundreds of reviews or more. Our main criteria for selecting these items, beyond positive reviews, were a compact size and a low weight, but factors like durability and platform compatibility were also considered.