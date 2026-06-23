10 Small, Useful Gadgets For Every Light-Packing Traveler

Every seasoned traveler has a lost-item horror story. Checked baggage that didn't make a connection, a backpack mistakenly loaded onto a bus, a passport that fell under a train seat. Bluetooth trackers don't prevent any of these from happening, but they will tell you exactly where your stuff is. They work by pinging off nearby phones on the same network to anonymously detect your tracker and send its location.

There are several excellent Bluetooth tracker brands. The Apple AirTag is built for iPhone users. It's about the size of a 50-cent coin, and you just slip it into a bag fo get detailed directions back to your belongings. You can share your AirTags location with 50 airline partners, and it has a battery that lasts for over a year. However, one downside is you'll need an accessory to attach it to a carabiner clip or keychain. If you're on Android or even Apple but not interested in the AirTag, the Tile Pro is the best cross-platform pick. However, Apple users should know that, although Tile has a large, growing network of users, this number is considerably smaller than Apple's Find My network. However, the Tile Pro has features the AirTag doesn't, including its discreet SOS alert for solo travelers and the ability to track multiple Tiles on one map for families.

For Galaxy users, the Samsung SmartTag2 has a battery life rated for 500 to 700 days. It also takes the tech up a notch with SmartThings Find. With this, augmented reality overlays appear on your phone's camera view and point you to your lost item. Additionally, if someone stumbles across your lost bag, a quick scan from any smartphone will display your contact details to the finder.