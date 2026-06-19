These 5 Engines Made By Big-Name Brands Are Having Major Issues In 2026

There might be a general sense out there that modern cars are longer-lasting and less trouble-prone than older ones, and for many models, and by many standards, that may be true. This doesn't, however, mean that new cars are without issues — and those issues can be big or small. With the increased use of software, sensors, and other tech-heavy features in modern vehicles, even minor glitches and hiccups can easily cause problems — with things like backup camera issues regularly leading to extensive vehicle recalls in the modern era.

The good news is that while annoying, a lot of those issues can be fixed quickly and easily, sometimes at home via over-the-air updates or with a trip to the dealer for a software refresh or a quick component replacement. Some modern vehicle problems, though, are much more troublesome.

Nobody wants to deal with engine problems, and at the moment several major auto brands are facing notable engine issues on some of their most popular models. Some of these problems have necessitated complete engine replacements and have caused not just major vehicle recalls but class action lawsuits as well. Below, we've rounded up some of the bigger ongoing engine issues that automakers are dealing with in 2026.