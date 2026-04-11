GM Recalled Over 270,000 Chevy Cars – Here's How To Know If Yours Is One
General Motors is recalling over 270,000 vehicles in the United States after an issue was found with their rearview cameras. Certain Chevrolet Malibu vehicles are showing blank or distorted images in their rearview cameras, which is a safety risk. After an investigation from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), it announced and official recall on April 2nd, 2026 — and it's not GM's first for the year.
General Motors' camera supplier, Sharp Electronics, found that the adhesive material used to build the camera housing has become weakened on certain batches. The way it's mounted could also allow moisture into that housing. While only 6% of vehicles have these faulty cameras, those included in the recall should get them replaced before they end up in a possibly dangerous situation. Local dealerships will swap out the camera for free if your vehicle is part of the recall. The fastest way to tell if your car is affected is to visit the NHTSA website.
How to know if your vehicle is part of the GM recall
A total of 271,770 vehicles are impacted by General Motors' latest recall. All of the involved vehicles are Chevrolet Malibu: the 2023 model made from May 2022 to August 2023, the 2024 model made from March 2023 to July 2024, and the 2025 model made from April 2024 to December 2024 — before it was discontinued).
As mentioned, you can also head to the NHTSA website to see if your car is affected. Enter your vehicle's identification number (VIN) or your license plate and you'll see if your Malibu is part of the rearview camera recall. You can also wait until you receive a letter in the mail notifying you of the recall, which should be around mid-May 2026.
Once you find out if your vehicle is included, you can take your Chevy Malibu to a GM dealer, and the rearview camera will be replaced for free. The replacements parts were not made during the manufacturing window that includes the faulty cameras.