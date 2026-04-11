GM Recalled Over 270,000 Chevy Cars – Here's How To Know If Yours Is One

General Motors is recalling over 270,000 vehicles in the United States after an issue was found with their rearview cameras. Certain Chevrolet Malibu vehicles are showing blank or distorted images in their rearview cameras, which is a safety risk. After an investigation from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), it announced and official recall on April 2nd, 2026 — and it's not GM's first for the year.

General Motors' camera supplier, Sharp Electronics, found that the adhesive material used to build the camera housing has become weakened on certain batches. The way it's mounted could also allow moisture into that housing. While only 6% of vehicles have these faulty cameras, those included in the recall should get them replaced before they end up in a possibly dangerous situation. Local dealerships will swap out the camera for free if your vehicle is part of the recall. The fastest way to tell if your car is affected is to visit the NHTSA website.