8 Pieces Of Camping Gear Worth Buying From Harbor Freight (And 4 To Skip)
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There's a reason summer is prime camping season, despite the heat. Longer days and school breaks make it the perfect time to head outdoors and explore nature. Compared to high-priced hotels and touristy destinations, camping offers a more affordable way to travel. And if you're stopping by Harbor Freight before a trip, you can make it even more cost-effective.
Harbor Freight goes beyond tools to include items that even seasoned campers will appreciate. Every camping trip requires some gear, from campsite lighting to comfort items. The right setup can make your outdoor experience safer and more enjoyable. Harbor Freight won't be your one-stop camping destination, but it can help you cross some items off your supply list. It's known for its budget-friendly finds, many of which are comparable to what you'd find in bigger stores for a fraction of the price. For this list, we focused on practical, useful tools and gadgets that most people could use while camping and, ideally, for other things year-round. We also looked at items that might look helpful on the surface but are either cheaper somewhere else or may not meet your expectations. Here are eight of the top items to consider bringing along on your next camping trip, and four camping items you shouldn't spend money on.
Buy: Foldable Aluminum Sports Chair
You'll be glad to have a good camping chair along for the trip. Bonus points if it folds compactly to take up less space. Harbor Freight's foldable aluminum sports chair checks both of these boxes and more. Besides giving you a more comfortable place to sit compared to the ground (or a stump), it also includes a folding side table where you can place your food, drinks, cellphone, favorite book, or whatever else you're using at the moment. On the other arm, you'll find a large set of storage pockets where you can stash things like flashlights, drink bottles, books, knives, or other gear.
The chair folds flat for easy storage and can support up to 250 pounds. And since it's made of aluminum, it's also lightweight and easy to carry and load. According to Harbor Freight's website, 99% of customers would recommend this chair, citing things like price, quality, size, weight, and overall value as its standout features. Harbor Freight offers this chair in two colors: green and blue. It's available in stores only for $32.99.
Buy: 2-in-1 Rechargeable Lantern and Bug Zapper
Being in the middle of the woods (or even a well-designed campground), things get dark at night. Good lighting is a must for any camping trip, and Harbor Freight can do you one better with its 2-in-1 rechargeable lantern and bug zapper. The device includes a bright LED light that runs on rechargeable batteries. The lantern can run for up to 20 hours on a single charge, depending on which of the three brightness settings you use. There's also a hook attached to the device so you can hang it in your tent, kind of like having an overhead, hands-free ceiling light.
Along with darkness, bugs are another harsh reality of camping. And naturally, if you're some sort of lighting, bugs can see their next target and are likely to be drawn toward it. Harbor Freight made a genius move by adding a bug zapper to its lantern. Without having to do anything extra, your lantern also works as a weapon against bloodsuckers and flying things. It kills bugs on contact and works for as long as you have battery power. The 2-in-1 device sells at Harbor Freight for $14.99 and gives you a fun way to upgrade your campsite with cool tech.
Buy: Ultrabright Portable LED Work Light
Harbor Freight is a tool store, so most of its items aren't geared toward camping. But that doesn't mean that certain non-camping items can't also be useful in the woods. This ultrabright portable LED work light is a prime example. It's small enough to fit just about anywhere, yet powerful enough to light up a whole tent or add extra lighting in and around your campsite. It functions as a work light and a flashlight and includes a magnetic base and a swivel hook, giving you more places to position the light for hands-free use.
What makes these lights even better is that they're only $2.29 each. You can stock up on several lights for your trip without spending a fortune and always have a backup handy. And, according to Harbor Freight's website, each light can run for up to 48 hours on a single charge. Each light runs on three AAA batteries, so you can swap them out instead of having to figure out a way to recharge them out in the wild.
Buy: Emergency Rain Slicker
Mother Nature doesn't care if you're camping. When the clouds get heavy, downpours are inevitable. And in some cases, you don't have the luxury of waiting for the storm to pass so you can take care of business. You might need to pack up camp quickly or move items to dry shelter, all while trying not to get soaked to the bone. Having an emergency rain slicker or two is something you only appreciate in those moments.
Rain slickers or ponchos can sell for upward of $10 or more. When you need one, just about any price feels worth it. But in true Harbor Freight fashion, you can stock up on this camping essential for under $4 each. It might not be the fashion statement you want to make. There's only one color to choose from: yellow. But when the skies open up and you want to stay dry, looks won't matter. You'll just be glad you planned ahead. Even better, it's compact enough to stash in a glove box, suitcase pocket, or fanny pack.
Buy: 10-Person First Aid Kit
Like rain slickers, first aid kits are too easily left off a camping trip packing list. You don't always think about them until you bang your thumb hammering in a tent stake or slice your hand trying to whittle fire starter. In the middle of nowhere, anything can happen, and you'll be glad to have some basic medical supplies on hand.
This 10-person first aid kit from Harbor Freight can help with minor injuries in a pinch. It includes silver wound healing gel, which helps prevent bacteria from entering cuts or wounds by creating a protective barrier on the skin. There's also a variety of adhesive bandages, antibiotic ointments, gauze pads, exam gloves, tape, and alcohol prep pads, enough to treat multiple scrapes, cuts, or other minor injuries. It all comes in a designated locking case that you can toss in a backpack or behind the seat of your car. It's available for $17.99.
Buy: 12-Piece Emergency Survival Kit
Prepackaged survival kits sometimes get a bad rap. They look like a collection of random stuff you'll probably never use (unless you need to survive in the wild, which isn't always the case when camping). You might also question the quality of each item and wonder if you're better off buying the pieces individually. A pre-made kit seems overly dramatic until you're on a camping trip that takes an unexpected turn. Then those kits don't look so overrated. This 12-piece emergency survival kit is one of those things you'd rather have and not need than need it and not have it.
This kit comes with a seven-inch folding knife with a built-in strap cutter, a multi-use spork with a built-in whistle, an LED flashlight, a wire saw, an emergency blanket, a survival bracelet with a compass, a water bottle clip, fishing tools, a fire starter and pocket-sized bellows, and a tactical pen with a glass breaker. It all comes in a compact case you can toss into a backpack before a hike or primitive camping trip. If you were to buy each of these items individually, it would probably cost more than this kit does (and good luck finding a neat and tidy case that perfectly fits everything inside). This kit sells at Harbor Freight for $29.99.
Buy: Assorted Length Stretch Cords
When you're roaming the camping aisle at a big-box store, you'll find the typical variety of tents, hammocks, chairs, lanterns, cookware, and the other obvious odds and ends. Stretch cords aren't usually part of the mix, but that doesn't make them any less useful on a camping trip. In fact, you might even argue that they're one of the most useful, versatile items you could bring.
Stretch cords can help you hang food boxes, clothes, or other gear from trees. They can help secure tarps or keep your tablecloth attached to a picnic table. Use them to keep coolers or luggage from shifting while you're driving to and from your campsite. You can also use them to quickly bundle sticks or firewood to haul back to your campsite. These cords stretch to fit your needs and give you a fast way to secure items without the risk of tight knots. You can get a multi-pack of elastic tie-down cords at Harbor Freight for $6.99. This gives you an assortment of sizes and colors so you can find the right fit for the job.
Buy: Self-Gripping Hangers
No matter where you're camping, you're at the mercy of your surroundings. Most campsites are severely lacking in places to put things. And if you're lucky enough to have a picnic table at your site, it's not the place you want to store all your clutter (because then where would you eat your meals?). While you might not have little luxuries like tables and chairs, you will most likely have plenty of trees nearby, and you can use those as extensions of your campsite.
These self-gripping hangers can help you take advantage of vertical space. They self-size to their anchors (like tree branches) and don't require any extra hardware to attach or use. Once attached, use the hook for things like food boxes, lights, speakers, clothes, blankets, tarps, or whatever else you need. They add instant storage just about anywhere you need it. Each hook can hold up to 70 pounds. The hooks include a vinyl grip to help prevent slipping, and you can pair multiple hooks side by side to help hold bigger items. A set of four self-gripping hooks costs $5.99 at Harbor Freight.
Skip: Coverpro Heavy Duty Straight Leg 10x10 Pop-Up Canopy
Harbor Freight has tons of items that look like they'd be helpful on a camping trip, even if they're not necessarily made for camping. But don't be fooled; some items simply aren't worth the cost, especially if better alternatives are available elsewhere at a lower price. The Coverpro Heavy-Duty Straight Leg Pop-Up Canopy is one example. It's a decent canopy that's gotten more than 720 reviews and an average 4.6-star rating. Also, more than 93% of customers say they'd recommend this item to others.
The problem is that cheaper options are available from other retailers without sacrificing quality. Harbor Freight's version retails for $139.99. By contrast, the Ozark Trail 10x10 Pop-Up Canopy from Walmart is under $100. It's the same size and has similar features, including straight legs and a simple push-up mechanism. There are also more color options, as Harbor Freight's only option comes in blue. Other pop-up canopies from brands sold on Walmart.com hover around a similar price point. Ideally, you'll shop around on this one instead of making it an impulse purchase on your way to a campsite.
Skip: Tank Top Propane Heater
Depending on where and when you're camping, along with your fire-making skills, having a propane heater might feel like an easy win. There's no firewood to deal with, no mess to clean up, and no open flames to battle. Propane gives you clean, consistent heat, and a tank-top heater like this one from Harbor Freight lets you direct that heat wherever you need it.
The product itself isn't a bad deal. For starters, it's a decent price: $49.99 for a single-head heater. However, you can find a cheaper version of this product at Walmart for about $10 less. Also, consider that if you want to take this heater on a camping trip, where space is likely already limited, you're also committing to carrying a large propane tank. That's extra weight taking up extra space in the car. If you're going on a primitive camping adventure, where you have to hike to your site, this one is definitely a no-go. If you prefer portable heat instead of a fire (or in addition to a fire), a better option might be a heater that uses smaller propane canisters, like the Mr. Buddy.
Skip: 3-in-1 Lamp, Fan, and Power Bank
At first glance, Harbor Freight's 3-in-1 lamp, fan, and power bank looks like a great buy. It does three things you ultimately need on a camping trip, and you don't need to carry three separate devices. It's a lamp to give you light to read by at night or find your way to the bathroom or your car when the sun goes down. It's a fan to cool you off for a mid-afternoon nap in the tent. And it's a power bank so you can charge your phone and still feel somewhat connected to civilization.
Despite the many things it can do, it's not the great deal you might think it is, at least not for camping. You might need a lamp, a fan, and a power bank, but when you're camping, you're better off using separate devices for those functions (other power banks designed for camping may be a good place to start). With the 3-in-1, you're using the same power source for all three functions. That's going to drain the battery faster than if you had three separate tools for each function. At $17.99, it's not a budget buster and might be a good option if you're only camping for one night. For multiple nights, it's worth exploring other solutions.
Skip: LED Rechargeable Adjustable Headlamp
Headlamps are truly the unsung heroes of camping trips. Wearing a light on your head keeps your hands free and allows you to point the light directly where you're looking. So much of campsite prep requires two hands (or more, at times), and a headlamp can be highly valuable in these situations.
This headlamp from Harbor Freight is $24.99 and uses an adjustable strap around the head and another strap across the head for extra stability. That could mean less slipping while you're trying to work. But there's a catch: This one runs on rechargeable batteries. And while you could get up to 15.5 hours of runtime, depending on which of the three brightness settings you're using, once the battery is drained, you're in the dark. Relying solely on rechargeable batteries can be risky when camping. Light is something you don't want to be without. It might be better to get a headlamp that uses disposable batteries so you can bring spares and change them out when needed.
How these camping gadgets from Harbor Freight ended up on this list
Given how Harbor Freight has tens of thousands of products, we had a few criteria in mind to whittle down the list for this roundup. We focused on items that are either popular for camping or would otherwise be genuinely useful in an outdoor setting. Each item can be found on the Harbor Freight website, even if it's not available at your local Harbor Freight store. For the items to skip, we chose items that could either be found at other retailers for a lower price or that might not live up to your expectations if you're in the middle of nowhere. These products might still be useful to some people but may be better suited to non-camping needs.