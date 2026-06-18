Amazon Prime Day 2026: 5 Of The Best Early Tech Deals Available Now
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Amazon Prime Day events are usually sought after occasions among shoppers for buying tech products. While these events used to be rare once-in-a-year promotions, it is now common for Amazon to host multiple "Prime Day" events spread across the year. For the past several years, Amazon's first major Prime Day event for the U.S. took place in the first few weeks of July. For 2026, however, the company is moving the event to the end of June, with the confirmed dates being between June 23 and June 26.
While the main Prime Day sales event is still several days away, Amazon has already begun rolling out a large number of early Prime Day discounts across several product categories, ranging from tablets and televisions to speakers, gaming monitors, and charging accessories. Do keep in mind that some of these early tech deals could even disappear before Prime Day officially begins. So, if you were planning a tech purchase soon, now is a great time to check these deals in detail.
Of course, not every discount in this list may necessarily attract you, but there is a good chance that you may find some of the deals listed below offering solid values. To help narrow down the options, we've picked five standout early Prime Day tech deals currently available on Amazon. The list includes a flagship Samsung tablet, a Mini-LED television, a premium Bluetooth speaker, a gaming monitor, and a useful charging accessory — all available at discounted prices ahead of Prime Day 2026.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 series — launched in late 2024 — is still somewhat new, especially given that only the Tab S11 series have been released since then. This is also why the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+ is still considered a very premium Android tablet. In fact, this also becomes evident from its specs, which include a large 12.4-inch, 120Hz, Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, and confirmed OS updates for the next few years. The tablet is powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 9300+ chip, and also comes with Samsung's S Pen stylus in the box.
As with several of its newer products, Samsung has also added a bunch of Galaxy AI features into the Galaxy Tab S10+, with several of them designed to help with note-taking and content creation. Samsung offers the Galaxy Tab S10+ in 256GB and 512GB storage options, with both featuring the option to add a microSD card in order to further enhance the storage capacity to as much as 1.5GB.
As part of the ongoing Prime deal, the 256GB variant of the Samsung Galaxy S10 could be yours for just $799.99, making it $140 cheaper than its current official price of $939.99. If you intend to buy this, it is worth keeping in mind that the Tab S10+ has been on the market for some time, and that there are newer S11 series models available in the market already. However, if you do not mind it being slightly older, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+ is a great iPad alternative.
Hisense 50E7SF Mini-LED TV
Given that mini LED screens are fairly new, TVs and gadgets equipped with this display technology usually command a premium price. This is beside the fact that mini LEDs have genuinely improved the overall image quality of LED TVs. The great image quality is also why people compare mini LEDs to more expensive OLED panels these days. Nevertheless, that brings it to the TV in question today: the Hisense 50E7SF.
The first reason this TV made it into this list is its current discounted price of $427.99, which is super low for a TV that comes with features and tech typically found on much more expensive models. The biggest highlight, of course, is the aforementioned Mini-LED backlighting system, which offers improved brightness and contrast control compared to standard LED TVs. To enable richer color reproduction, the Hisense 50E7SF TV uses Quantum Dot technology, often marketed as QLED. Then there is the game mode option, which unlocks the TV's 144 Hz refresh rate, thereby offering much improved gaming performance. The Hisense 50E7SF also supports multiple HDR formats; including Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10+ Adaptive, HDR10, and HLG which helps further enhance the picture quality, brightness and color reproduction.
For less than $500, this is a compelling feature set for a 50-inch TV, making the Hisense 50E7SF particularly appealing for movie lovers and streaming enthusiasts seeking a more cinematic viewing experience.
Marshall Acton III Speaker
Marshall's retro styled Bluetooth speakers come in a variety of shapes and sizes, and over the years, have created a fanbase of their own. These speakers — which are inspired by the company's legendary guitar amplifiers — have always commanded a premium over standard, run-of-the-mill Bluetooth speakers. The speaker in question here — the Marshall Acton III — is not a new product, having been around for several years now. It is the smallest, and most affordable speaker in Marshall's lineup, and it has gotten even cheaper now.
As part of Amazon's early Prime Day promotions, the speaker is currently on sale for $179.99, which is significantly below its usual retail price of $299.99. While this steeply discounted price is reason enough to make it worth considering, the Acton III offers a compelling set of features as well, making the purchase a real no-brainer. Given that it is the smallest from the Marshall lineup, the Acton III occupies a very compact footprint. However, the performance of the speaker often surprises many, with it easily capable of filling a small room with loud music — all thanks to its 30W class D amplifier for the woofer and twin 15 amplifiers that power the tweeters.
The physical controls for bass, treble, and volume adjustment located on top of the speaker only add to the retro touch, despite the speaker being a very modern device that can also be controlled via its own app. And for those wondering, the Acton III does come with a 3.5mm audio jack for wired connectivity.
Samsung Odyssey G55C Gaming Monitor
It's usually a great idea to wait for bigger sales events like Black Friday and Cyber Monday if you intend to purchase bigger gadgets like monitors and TVs. However, given how volatile the prices have been for computer accessories and peripherals, you may end up paying a lot more a few months down the line, just like how several people did during the infamous RAM shortage. For the same reason, if you are in need of an affordable, large-screened, high refresh rate gaming monitor without having to shell out a fortune, Samsung's Odyssey G55C gaming monitor might just be your best bet.
This monitor has almost all the features a gaming enthusiast on a budget would want. To begin with, it's a big 32-inch monitor that supports Quad HD resolution (2560 x 1440 pixels). This is a much higher resolution compared to 1080p, which ensures that the content displayed on the 32-inch monitor is noticeably sharper. It's not 4k, but 4k graphics require a pretty beefy (and pricey) system anyway. The monitor supports a refresh rate of up to 165Hz, which adds to the overall gaming experience — especially while playing fast-paced first-person shooters and racing games. The Samsung Odyssey G55C also supports AMD FreeSync, which will reduce screen tearing and stuttering during gameplay.
Now, there is no denying that the Odyssey G55C is not Samsung's highest-end gaming monitor. But it does offer a compelling set of features, with the additional bonus of being priced really well. This feature loaded, gaming monitor — which usually retails for well over $200 — is now on sale for $189. For budget conscious gamers, this monitor at the aforementioned price is a no-brainer.
Anker MagGo 3-in-1 Charging Station
If you are well entrenched into the Apple ecosystem and possess a lot of Apple devices that need to be charged — often simultaneously — things could get messy real quick. Anker's MagGo 3-in-1 Charging Station claims to make life easier for such users.
To begin with, it lets you charge up to three Apple devices simultaneously using a single compact charger. It supports the Qi2 standard for wireless charging, which will charge the newest iPhones (wirelessly) at 15 watts. There are dedicated charging areas for AirPods and Apple Watch models, making it possible to power your most frequently used devices overnight using a single accessory. Another key advantage of getting this one is its sheer portability. The MagGo's collapsible design allows it to easily fit inside an average sized backpack, and if that wasn't all, Anker includes the required power adapter in the box, eliminating the need to purchase additional accessories before use.
Now, this charging station is usually priced well above the $100 mark, but as part of Amazon's early Prime Day promotions, it could be yours for just $79.99, which is roughly 27% lower. This is admittedly a great price for what it has to offer.