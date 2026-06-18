Amazon Prime Day 2026: 5 Of The Best Early Tech Deals Available Now

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Amazon Prime Day events are usually sought after occasions among shoppers for buying tech products. While these events used to be rare once-in-a-year promotions, it is now common for Amazon to host multiple "Prime Day" events spread across the year. For the past several years, Amazon's first major Prime Day event for the U.S. took place in the first few weeks of July. For 2026, however, the company is moving the event to the end of June, with the confirmed dates being between June 23 and June 26.

While the main Prime Day sales event is still several days away, Amazon has already begun rolling out a large number of early Prime Day discounts across several product categories, ranging from tablets and televisions to speakers, gaming monitors, and charging accessories. Do keep in mind that some of these early tech deals could even disappear before Prime Day officially begins. So, if you were planning a tech purchase soon, now is a great time to check these deals in detail.

Of course, not every discount in this list may necessarily attract you, but there is a good chance that you may find some of the deals listed below offering solid values. To help narrow down the options, we've picked five standout early Prime Day tech deals currently available on Amazon. The list includes a flagship Samsung tablet, a Mini-LED television, a premium Bluetooth speaker, a gaming monitor, and a useful charging accessory — all available at discounted prices ahead of Prime Day 2026.