12 Motorcycle Redesigns That Totally Missed The Mark

You'll seldom find a less cantankerous fandom this side of "Harry Potter" fanfic. When it comes to the beloved bar-and-shield, Harley diehards who have kept the company alive for 120 years brook no nonsense. That's precisely why the redesigned Sportster –- only the longest-running single nameplate in company history — garnered disapprobation upon its debut in 2021.

Harley is in the unenviable position of needing to keep everything exactly the same while updating, modernizing, and seeking new markets. It's a tight knot, and HD leadership has certainly explored ways to loosen it. Neither Sportster model -– the Nightster and Sportster S –- looks particularly like any previous iterations, which followed a linear and gentle design evolution dating to 1957. Up until 2021, you could see still see the '57 model's design in the new Sportster if you squinted just so.

The Sportster was the oldest and most conservative nameplate in a company famous for them, and the effrontery of the Sportster S was not taken lightly by all. Near the heart of the controversy was the inevitable disappointment that the Sportster had finally abandoned air cooling (you know, like Porsche belatedly did 30 years ago). It was as drastic a redesign as the Sportster ever saw. This wasn't blacked-out engine pieces and fatter tires — looking at you, Sportster 48 -– this was some art deco Rocketeer experiment that looked as likely to burn the inside of your thigh as win your heart. Of course, saying a motorcycle truly missed the mark requires more than a few years to determine; the muscle bike carries on in the new Sportster and it's not without its adherents.