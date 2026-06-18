5 SUVs With Better Ratings Than The Toyota Highlander

Over the last couple of decades, the Highlander has quietly become one of Toyota's most established models — and a stalwart choice in the mid-size crossover segment. The original Highlander first debuted more than 25 years ago, when it broke ground as one of the first three-row crossover SUVs — and though the Highlander has grown in size, Toyota has stuck with that formula ever since.

For 2027, the Highlander will be undergoing its biggest evolution yet as it moves to a fully electric powertrain – leaving the Grand Highlander to take over for consumers who still want internal combustion — but for the time being, the current combustion and hybrid versions of this crossover remain a popular choice in the segment. As one would expect, Toyota's reputation for reliability is a big draw for Highlander buyers, and indeed, this model has generally received high scores for its reliability and many other aspects . In recent years, though, there have been some strong new mid-size SUV alternatives that have emerged.

Below, we've rounded up five SUVs that, according to trusted sources like Consumer Reports and J.D. Power, outperform the familiar, but aging Toyota Highlander in a number of categories. The selection includes some of the Highlander's direct mid-size competitors, along with a couple of Toyota SUVs that can be found in the same showroom.