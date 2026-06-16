Toyota is not necessarily the first brand that pops to mind when you think about all of the pickup trucks that overpopulate American roads. In a truck market ruled by full-size giants like the F-150, Silverado, and Ram, Toyota has carved out its own lane in the midsize segment since 1995, when the Tacoma was born. According to Toyota, the name is "an homage to the indigenous heritage of North America."

The marketing move was deliberate — Toyota marketed the Tacoma as an all-American pickup truck, built for the people who live and work in it, and that gamble paid off in a big way. In 2025, Toyota sold 274,638 Tacomas — the best year in the nameplate's history, a 42.4% increase over the previous year. The Tacoma has been the top-selling midsize pickup in the U.S. for 21 consecutive years. Those are numbers that the Silverado and Ram would be proud of in their own segment.

Still, sales figures don't tell the whole story. The Tacoma went through four generations, some considerably better than others, and despite Toyota's reputation for reliability and dependability, the road for the Tacoma hasn't always been smooth. Even the best-selling midsize truck in America has its weak spots — and owners have found plenty of them over the years. Here are five common problems with the Toyota Tacoma.