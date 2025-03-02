4 Alternatives To The Toyota Tacoma

The Toyota Tacoma is a dominant player in the midsize pickup truck segment, and for good reason. Since launching in the U.S. market in 1995, it's tended to offer nearly all the things that people really want from a truck — impeccable reliability, strong towing and payload capacities, advanced safety features, and reasonably comfortable driving.

There are numerous configurations and trim options to pick from, too, and the current-generation Toyota Tacoma is available in gas-powered or hybrid versions with a good amount of power to boot. It also has a reasonable starting price and a low annual maintenance cost of $478, per RepairPal. That's $70 less than the annual average for midsize pickups.

Taste is highly individual, however, and what appeals to certain buyers may not appeal to others. So, if you're in the market for a midsize truck and are trying to see what other options are out there, we've compiled four alternatives to the Toyota Tacoma to help you in your search.