4 Alternatives To The Toyota Tacoma
The Toyota Tacoma is a dominant player in the midsize pickup truck segment, and for good reason. Since launching in the U.S. market in 1995, it's tended to offer nearly all the things that people really want from a truck — impeccable reliability, strong towing and payload capacities, advanced safety features, and reasonably comfortable driving.
There are numerous configurations and trim options to pick from, too, and the current-generation Toyota Tacoma is available in gas-powered or hybrid versions with a good amount of power to boot. It also has a reasonable starting price and a low annual maintenance cost of $478, per RepairPal. That's $70 less than the annual average for midsize pickups.
Taste is highly individual, however, and what appeals to certain buyers may not appeal to others. So, if you're in the market for a midsize truck and are trying to see what other options are out there, we've compiled four alternatives to the Toyota Tacoma to help you in your search.
Honda Ridgeline
Unlike the Tacoma, which is built on a traditional body-on-frame truck platform, the Honda Ridgeline has an ultra-stiff unibody design where the body and the frame are a single unit. As a result, it handles more like a car and is more comfortable and easier to drive on the road than the Tacoma. This makes the Honda Ridgeline a good Toyota Tacoma alternative, especially for those who prioritize ride quality.
But you might love the Ridgeline for more than just its handling. Its interior is more spacious than the Tacoma's, for one thing. In standard guise, the Ridegline offers 40.1 inches of headroom along with 40.9 inches of legroom up front, while second row passengers get 38.8 inches of headroom and 36.7 inches of legroom. That's more than you get with the four-door Double Cab Tacoma SR, which has 39.7 inches of front headroom and 41.8 inches of legroom. In back, Tacoma passengers get 38.4 inches of headroom and 33.7 inches of legroom.
The Ridgeline comes standard with a 9-inch touchscreen display, a 7-inch digital instrument cluster, and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration. Ridgeline buyers also get a wireless smartphone charger, a seven-speaker audio system, push-button start, and three-zone automatic climate control. That makes it a good match for the current fourth-gen Toyota Tacoma, which is also well-equipped with a standard 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, voice recognition, and a 7-inch digital dashboard. Owning the Ridgeline requires deep pockets, however, with the entry-level Ridgeline Sport trim starting at $40,150. The top-spec Black Edition starts at $46,750. The Tacoma, for its part, begins at $31,590 for the two-seat, two-door SR XtraCab and goes as high as $63,735 for the TRD Pro.
GMC Canyon
When comparing the GMC Canyon and Toyota Tacoma, you'll find the former to be a better bet for towing. When appropriately equipped, the Canyon can pull up to 7,700 pounds and carry 1,929 pounds of payload. Those numbers come courtesy of a 2.7-liter turbocharged inline four-cylinder engine good for 310 horsepower and 430 lb-ft of torque. With the Tacoma, you get a maximum towing capacity of 6,500 pounds, and that can only be achieved by specifying the high-output turbocharged i-FORCE 2.4-liter inline-four with 278 hp and 317 lb-ft of torque.
The Canyon also provides an impressive list of standard amenities, like an 11.3-inch touchscreen display and 11-inch digital gauge cluster, a Wi-Fi hotspot, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and voice recognition. However, its $39,995 base price makes it a bit more expensive than the Tacoma. The top-level Canyon Denali offers high-end equipment, including a heated steering wheel, heated and ventilated front seats, perforated leather upholstery, and a 6.3-inch head-up display. All of this luxury pushes the Canyon Denali's base price up to $53,595.
Chevrolet Colorado
At its most basic, the Chevrolet Colorado is a work truck, and a capable one at that. Like the its twin the GMC Canyon, its standard engine is GM's 2.7-liter turbocharged L3B inline-four making 310 horsepower and 430 lb-ft of torque. All that muscle imbues the Colorado with great hauling power, as it is able to tow a whopping 7,700 pounds — some 1,200 more pounds than the most capable Toyota Tacoma model. Payload capacity is also outstanding for the base model Colorado at 1,886 pounds.
With regards to technology, you get similar features to the Canyon, with an 11.3-inch touchscreen, 11-inch digital instrument cluster, wireless Apple CarPlay, and wireless Android Auto connectivity all on offer. Pick the WT trim with its starting price of $31,900, and you'll also end up with the cheapest alternative to the Toyota Tacoma. In LT trim, MSRP rises to $35,800, and it reaches $49,600 when you move up all the way to the trail-conquering Colorado ZR2.
Ford Ranger
Like the Tacoma, the current Ford Ranger is fresh off a 2024 model year redesign, with numerous improvements introduced to make it a more compelling proposition for midsize truck buyers. The Ranger now offers an aesthetically bolder design, a smoother and more refined ride, and a more attractive interior with a lengthy list of standard technology. These features include a 10.1-inch infotainment screen, an 8-inch digital instrument cluster, a Wi-Fi hotspot, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a six-speaker audio system.
As for the Ford Ranger engine options, base models offer the same 2.3-liter turbocharged EcoBoost four-cylinder engine found on the previous fourth-generation Ranger. This engine provides 270 horsepower and 310 pound-feet of torque. If that's not enough for you, there's a newly-available twin-turbo 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6 that was borrowed from the bigger Ford F-150. When specified, it raises output significantly to an impressive 315 horsepower and 400 lb-ft of torque. Both engines connect to a 10-speed automatic transmission.
Of course, that much muscle means you're getting a capable workhorse too, with the Ford Ranger rated to tow a maximum of 7,500 pounds and carry up to 1,805 pounds of payload. However, if you're more about play than work, then the Ford Ranger Raptor might appeal with its strong off-road credentials and robust 405-hp turbocharged V6 that enables a pulse-quickening 0-60 acceleration time of 5.3 seconds. The Ranger Raptor is also reasonably capable, with a 5,510-pound max towing capacity and up to 1,411 pounds of payload.
Base pricing for the Ford Ranger starts from $33,080 for the base-level XL trim and climbs all the way to $55,820 for the much-celebrated Ranger Raptor.