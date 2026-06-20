Quite often, we car enthusiasts are guilty of looking at the past through rose-colored glasses. Go to a car meet, an autoshow, a racetrack, or anywhere else gearheads gather, and within a few conversations, you're almost guaranteed to hear a handful of sentiments that recall the old car world as a benevolent paradise draped in a dream-like shimmer. People will spew impromptu love poems about the golden era of manuals, the simplicity and communicative nature of old sports cars, the featherweight grace we've lost to batteries, the heart-pumping styling we've lost to safety regulations, and many more perceived characteristics of this supposedly perfect era.

Like the time itself, classic cars are often placed on a pedestal and praised. They're seen as the stalwart and honorable poster boys of an industry that's lost its way. They are the grandparents who understood the world better than their own grandchildren, relics whose age alone grants them some form of consecration. A great number of these old cars have earned this reverence to be sure, but survivorship bias has sneakily tricked some of us into believing things were better than they really were. In reality, many old cars, even those still desirable today, are plagued by issues of their time that originate in engine bays, wiring webs, or the darkest corners of the bodywork. Here are 12 Classic cars that turned out to be problematic.