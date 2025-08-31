Why This Model Is Considered The Worst Chevrolet Engine Ever Made

General Motors has been around the block a few times — certainly enough to have produced a few hits and misses in the engine department. For instance, the Chevrolet Corvette has hosted a diverse array of engines, with some of the finest Corvette engines proving to be reliable and capable of producing lots of power. But what about some of the worst engines the General Motors division ever produced? One engine has the misfortune of being considered the worst Chevrolet engine ever, and we have to go all the way back to the 1970s to find the answer.

Most people remember this as the time of mighty nameplates like the Chevelle, El Camino, Camaro, and Nova, but there's one car that enthusiasts rarely mention in the same breath as these icons. It's the Chevrolet Vega and its abysmal 140-CI four-cylinder. The Vega was, for lack of a better term, a brilliant ahead-of-its-time failure. This is an economical subcompact that GM built just before the early 1970s Oil Crisis, which increased oil prices by a factor of five practically overnight. The Vega should've been an easy win, so why wasn't it?

Frankly, it's because the car was a nightmare, plagued with issues such as rusting fenders, separating rear axle shafts, backfiring carburetors, and more. But most of all, it's infamous for its melting engine. Let's have a look and see exactly what made the engine so bad.