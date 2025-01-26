What Does It Mean When A Car Backfires? (And What To Do If It Does)

Ever since we began trading horses for steel cages, cars have gone from being a luxury to a necessity. But when an issue arises, it can leave you puzzled and frustrated. One of the most stressful potential problems is engine backfiring, which is often accompanied by a loud pop or bang.

As someone who has spent years diagnosing and troubleshooting automotive issues, I've come across a lot of backfiring issues. Along with the unsettling noises it can produce, backfiring can also cause flames to shoot from the exhaust. If you're someone who's experiencing these issues for the first time, the signs can be alarming. However, if ignored, these problems could lead to costly repairs down the road.

Backfiring is a clue that your engine needs maintenance or repair. Typically, it's a signal that your engine's combustion is out of sync, and the issue could stem from several areas or mechanical issues. So, what causes backfiring, and what should you do if it happens?