Every Porsche With The 7 Speed Manual Gearbox

German performance automaker Porsche was the first company in the world to make a seven-speed manual gearbox, which it released in 2012. The story of how this transmission came to be is pivotal to understanding how stubborn the company can be when it comes to driver involvement. Around the late 2000s, Porsche probably understood that its seven-speed automatic box was leaving manual drivers behind, since the company previously offered a six-speed manual along with a seven-speed automatic. That meant that manual drivers were being left wanting for the extra gear that automatic drivers had, so Porsche decided to make a seven-speed manual.

While there's no evidence to support the claim that this was the reasoning, the fact is that within a few short years, Porsche created a seven-speed manual, seemingly out of thin air. The automaker already had a seven-speed automatic, a dual-clutch unit that Porsche called the "Doppelkupplungsgetriebe," and it was pretty unique. The biggest change versus regular automatic transmissions was the fact that there were two gear shafts, with one for handling odd-numbered gears, and the other for handling the even-numbered ones. The manual gearbox would be based directly upon this seven-speed dual clutch unit, though that would come with its own set of problems. Given the complexity of the build, with the various design and engineering challenges that were to follow, Porsche collaborated with fellow German company ZF –- an industry leader in transmissions –- for the build.