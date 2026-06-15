5 Cars To Test Drive If You Love Your Hyundai Elantra

Let's say you drive a Hyundai Elantra and you really, really like it — so much so that you actually love that car. While this may be true, there are a number of other cars you could consider for a test drive if your Elantra needs replacing.

Hyundai Elantra SE is a compact sedan that seats five and has a starting price of $23,870 including freight. It's powered by a 2.0-liter engine that produces 147 horsepower and drives the front wheels through a CVT automatic transmission. A combined 139 horsepower hybrid version is also available, starting at $26,695. According to Car and Driver, the non-hybrid Elantra does 0-60 mph in 8.1 seconds, while the hybrid does it in 8.4 seconds. Quarter-mile times were also similar, with the non-hybrid doing the run in 16.3 seconds at 88 mph, while the hybrid took 16.5 seconds at 85 mph. The Elantra's trunk space measures 14 cu. ft. Our review of the non-hybrid Hyundai Elantra praised the car's memorable styling and better-than-promised fuel economy.

Standard equipment on the non-hybrid Hyundai Elantra SE includes 15-inch alloy wheels, automatic LED headlights, and dual fold-away power side mirrors on the outside. Its EPA-estimated fuel economy is 31 MPG city and 40 MPG highway. Inside, you get solar glass, USB ports front and rear, manual climate controls, a tilt-and-telescopic steering wheel, remote keyless entry, a 4.2-inch gauge cluster, power windows, cloth seats, an eight-inch touchscreen display, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth hands-free phone with voice recognition, and steering-wheel-mounted controls.