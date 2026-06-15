Concrete Vs. Wood Drill Bits: What's The Difference?

Drill bits are a common tool used for creating holes in a variety of materials, They're made with specialized styles and construction, specifically designed for different tasks. For example, drill bits made of cobalt alloys and carbide are good for drilling hard metals.

Meanwhile, at first glance, drill bits designed for use in wood and concrete appear similar. Both types are long cylindrical shapes, often with two grooves, known as flutes, running from the tip to just short of the shank where they're inserted into the drill chuck. These types of drill bits are commonly known as twist drills, although, there are some specialized forms of both types that do not meet this description; we'll discuss some of those later.

The key differences between concrete and wood drill bits derive from design features developed to meet their intended use. Wood drill bits are typically made from a hardened metal called high speed steel, or HSS, with the cutting edges of the drill ground directly into the HSS at the tip.

Concrete drill bits can also feature HSS throughout their shank and flute sections, but they'll have a cutting tip made of a harder material, such as an insert made of tungsten carbide or diamond impregnated material, placed at the business end. They're designed to withstand the dense, abrasive materials encountered while drilling into concrete.