What Are DeWalt's Black And Gold Drill Bits Made Of? (And Are They Better Than Titanium?)

DeWalt Power Tools, operating as part of the Stanley Black & Decker group of companies, offers a complete selection of drill bit sets in addition to its power and hand tools. Using the common ¼-inch Jobber-length drill bit as a benchmark for DeWalt drill bit pricing at Lowe's, the Black and Gold DeWalt drill bits are the least expensive at $5.48 compared to $8.48 for a similar DeWalt titanium nitride-coated drill bit.

Advertisement

DeWalt's Black and Gold drill bits are made from a type of tool steel known as High Speed Steel, often abbreviated as HSS. While HSS is a common base for a variety of drill bit types, it's important to note that there are different grades of HSS, and cheaper drill bits often contain lower grades. DeWalt's Black and Gold drill bits have the added bonus of a Black Oxide treatment "for greater wear resistance."

According to Cleveland Black Oxide Quality Metal Finishing Solutions, Black Oxide, also known as "blackening, oxidizing, oxiding, black passivating, [and] gun bluing," is a chemical conversion coating applied to ferrous metals such as HSS. However, the term "coating" is slightly misleading as the process not only coats the drill bits but also penetrates the surface. The penetration happens through a chemical reaction between the iron present in the HSS and the oxidizing salts in the black oxide solution.

Advertisement