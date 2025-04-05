Are DeWalt's Drill Bit Sets Any Good? Here's What Reviews Have To Say
As a leading power tool manufacturer, Dewalt is a popular choice among professionals and homeowners who value both durability and performance. DeWalt's reputation is so strong that it often takes the top spot for many review sites, including Lifestory Research, which ranked DeWalt as the top power tool brand of 2024 and 2025. But when it comes down to the people who consistently use tools like DeWalt's drill bits, what do the reviews say?
Home Depot lists 108 results for DeWalt drill bits on its website, and the customer reviews are generally high, around 4 to 5 stars. The 21-piece DeWalt Black and Gold Twist Drill Bit Set, for example, is ranked 4.5 out of 5 stars, with 4,367 reviews. "I have been using Dewalt bits for a few years now and am always impressed with the quality," one user wrote. A professional also gave the bits a vote of confidence, saying, "We use these products on all of our installations of commercial kitchen exhaust hoods."
The 21-piece DeWalt Titanium Nitride Coated Pilot Point Drill Bit Set has far fewer reviews, with 410, but is also rated 4.5 out of 5. Many reviewers praised the set for being sharp and durable, giving great performance whether drilling into metal or wood. "You can't buy a better drill at the price of these drills," one person wrote.
Despite great reviews overall, DeWalt's drill bits have had some issues
DeWalt's drill bit sets typically get great reviews among professionals and DIY homeowners. From 14-piece sets to sets with over 100 bits, there's a little something for nearly everyone, regardless of the user's skill level. But with the good comes the bad, and sometimes, the reviews are not what longtime DeWalt fans are used to.
This is true of the 14-piece DEWALT Assorted Black and gold coated HSS Jobber length Twist Drill Bit Set available at Lowe's Hardware. While the set ranked 4.7 out of 5 stars, several users complained about the overall quality. "Terrible," one reviewer stated. "I bought this set to drill metal studs. The bits were dull after exactly 3 studs. Would not recommend." Another person said that one of the bits was dull out of the box, and one bit actually snapped during use. A reviewer also complained that the metal was weak, as the ⅛ bit got stuck in a stud and the drill couldn't reverse it out.
The 14-piece DeWalt Assorted Cobalt alloy steel Jobber length Twist Drill Bit Set received similar negative reviews, with one user having issues right away. "Bit broke first time I used it." Another person reported mixed results with their experience. "Some of the bits in the set work excellent and others do NOT." Poor reviews were often met with comments from either Lowe's or DeWalt, offering in many cases to correct the situation with the customer.