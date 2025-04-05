Are DeWalt's Drill Bit Sets Any Good? Here's What Reviews Have To Say

As a leading power tool manufacturer, Dewalt is a popular choice among professionals and homeowners who value both durability and performance. DeWalt's reputation is so strong that it often takes the top spot for many review sites, including Lifestory Research, which ranked DeWalt as the top power tool brand of 2024 and 2025. But when it comes down to the people who consistently use tools like DeWalt's drill bits, what do the reviews say?

Home Depot lists 108 results for DeWalt drill bits on its website, and the customer reviews are generally high, around 4 to 5 stars. The 21-piece DeWalt Black and Gold Twist Drill Bit Set, for example, is ranked 4.5 out of 5 stars, with 4,367 reviews. "I have been using Dewalt bits for a few years now and am always impressed with the quality," one user wrote. A professional also gave the bits a vote of confidence, saying, "We use these products on all of our installations of commercial kitchen exhaust hoods."

The 21-piece DeWalt Titanium Nitride Coated Pilot Point Drill Bit Set has far fewer reviews, with 410, but is also rated 4.5 out of 5. Many reviewers praised the set for being sharp and durable, giving great performance whether drilling into metal or wood. "You can't buy a better drill at the price of these drills," one person wrote.

