7 DeWalt Finds Under $20 That Are Actually Worth Buying
For over 100 years, DeWalt has been a highly-regarded name in the tool industry. The famous yellow brand is synonymous with providing top-quality items that have a wide variety of applications for professionals and everyday consumers alike, and ranked second on our list of the best power tool manufacturers in the world. But as you can imagine, such a stellar reputation often comes with a hefty price tag. DeWalt is certainly no exception to this rule of thumb, with plenty of its higher-end and top-rated products selling for $500 and over.
These gargantuan price tags are often more than enough to dissuade most average consumers from trying out DeWalt products for themselves. Thankfully, you'll find that the brand carries plenty of tools and accessories that won't break the bank. No, you won't find an air compressor or heavy-duty power drill in this range, but that shouldn't discount the viability of this selection. These tools can prove more accessible to buyers of varying backgrounds, thanks to their ease of use, universal applications, and, of course, lower price point. Whether you're a professional looking to amp up your collection or a newcomer who wants to see if DeWalt is the brand for you, you're bound to find value in these seven DeWalt tools you can buy for under $20.
Plastic 10-Compartment Pro Small Parts Organizer
At first glance, the Plastic 10-Compartment Small Parts Organizer may not seem all that impressive of a product, but you may be surprised to learn just how much users have gotten out of this item. It is currently the highest-rated DeWalt tool under $20 sold at Home Depot with a 4.8 out of 5 average rating from over 2,600 reviews. Once you get to know it a little better, though, it becomes easy to see how it amassed such a liking.
As its name implies, this is an organization tool for various minuscule pieces and parts such as screws, nuts, bolts, washers, pins, and more. Beyond workshop use, it can prove a useful vessel to store jewelry, craft items, or even Lego pieces. Whatever your intentions may be, the organizer's ease of use, durability, and versatility make it a worthwhile buy. Its 10 compartments are separated by dividers that can be moved around to best suit your needs. The lid is also designed for further interior stability while making it stackable with other DeWalt organizers in the Pro line.
The 10-part organizer currently goes for $14.97 at The Home Depot, making it ideal for those seeking a simple yet capable organization tool. There are also 12 and 20-part organizers available for $44.99 and $22.99, respectively, should you decide to upgrade down the line.
Atomic 16 ft. Tape Measure
No matter if you're a working professional or someone who couldn't care less about tools, a tape measure can come in handy in too many scenarios to list. Tape measures have a few hidden features that make them even more handy, and they can be used in woodworking, home renovation, or to chronicle the growth of your kids. DeWalt's Atomic 16-foot Tape Measure is available for just $14.97 at Home Depot.
As part of DeWalt's Atomic Compact Series, this tape measure is made to provide performance and durability in a tight package. Its blade is capable of reaching up to 13 feet and contains detailed fractional markings to get the most nuanced measurements. It has a special coating to extend the blade's lifespan, and a finger brake that allows for more control and prevents sudden blade retraction. The overmold is made from rubber to enhance durability while making it easy on the hands.
Along with being both low-priced, the DeWalt Atomic 16-Foot Tape Measure is also well-regarded by buyers with an average rating of 4.6 out of 5. While certain features such as its belt clip have received criticism, users have generally appreciated its rugged design and ease of use.
10 inch Claw Bar
Nails and screws may be necessary creations, but they're not always the most agreeable bits in a project. Few things are as frustrating as trying to pry one of these little guys out of a surface when they get stuck. If you find yourself working with nails often, then it's worth investing in the DeWalt 10-inch Claw Bar, a tool made specifically for combatting this issue with both power and finesse.
When taking out a nail from wood, you always want to do your best to avoid damaging the material itself, which can be a challenge with heavier duty items such as hammers. A claw bar, on the other hand, is strong enough to remove stubborn screws and nails with ease while doing so gently enough to not harm the surface itself. It combines an I-beam-shaped shaft for sturdiness and strength with a pointed nail digger at the end for gripping and exposing flush nail heads.
It packs plenty of punch and sells for only $17.97 at Home Depot. This tool enjoys an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 from over 380 customers, with many delighted by its powerful capabilities and little to no damage left behind.
15-Piece Black and Gold Twist Drill Bit Set
A slick style may not be the first thing that comes to mind when looking for a good set of drill bits, but the 15-Piece DeWalt Black and Gold Twist Drill Bit Set may have you singing a different tune. Its distinct black and gold coloration helps this set immediately stand out from the crowd, especially across DeWalt's standard lineup. But looks aren't the only reason to consider this solid little set.
The 15 bits that are included in the set range in size from 1/16" to 3/8", which should be more than enough to satisfy most needs. The black and gold coating not only makes them sharp-looking, but is ideal for rust-resistance. This, combined with its steel construction and tapered design, gives these drill bits an added dosage of strength and durability. They're good for use on wood and metal, and the case can be stacked on top of other DeWalt ToughCase+ products. Buyers have given the set great reviews with an average of 4.6 out of 5 stars from over 4,200 users. The 15-piece set sells for $16.97, and you can get a similar 10-piece set for only $5.97.
4.5 inch 35 pound Trigger Clamp
Clamps are an essential tool for many crafts and hobbies, so it should come as no surprise that DeWalt has its fair share of these items under its belt. While the DeWalt 4.5-inch 35-pound Trigger Clamp is among the smallest within the company's catalogue, it nevertheless delivers the same quality power you'd expect from DeWalt — when used on the right kind of job, of course.
That last point is important to keep in mind, as its clamping strength of 35 pounds, 4.5-inch maximum jaw opening, and jaw width of 1.3 inches make it best for light-duty projects. But if those limitations aren't a deterrent, then there's plenty to admire about this clamp. Its bottom handle requires only one hand to operate, allowing the jaws to open and close while you adjust the strength of the grip. The removable jaw pads are strong enough to hold tight to a surface, while being gentle enough to prevent damage can even be removed when necessary.
This is a handy little clamp for various applications from crafting to woodworking and more. It sells for $12.97 and sports a stellar average rating of 4.7 out of 5 from over 650 Home Depot shoppers.
Push and Flip Folding Lock-Back Utility Knife
Having a good knife on hand is important for opening, cutting, and trimming items during an assortment of tasks. Of course, it's impractical and even dangerous to carry a traditional knife on you at all times, which is why getting your hands on a utility knife is a good idea. As you can imagine, DeWalt has quite a few stellar knife options worth checking out, including the Push and Flip Folding Lock-Back Utility Knife.
If you're looking for something economical, easy to use, and effective, then this may very well suit your fancy. The retractable blade slips effortlessly into the knife's shell and stays secure with a handy blade lock. When you're ready to use it, a simple flick of your wrist will have the replaceable blade appear with ease. At 8.3 inches, the knife is easy to carry, especially with the included pocket clip.
Sure, this may not have the bells and whistles of some heavy-duty items, but that doesn't make it a bad tool by any means. Buyers like its sturdy design and convenience, and give it an average rating of 4.8 out of 5 stars. It's also very affordable, costing only $13.97 at Home Depot.
MT16 Multi-Tool
Multi-tools are jack-of-all-trades items that can benefit professional and novice users alike. The DeWalt MT16 Multi-Tool is certainly no exception to this, with its assortment of useful attachments. It made our list of the best multi-tools for camping and hiking, and is also useful for crafting and construction projects.
As its name implies, this product contains 16 helpful attachments made to tackle a variety of tasks. These include a wire stripper, can opener, spring-loaded pliers, Phillips screwdriver, ruler, serrated knife, metal file, and bottle opener, to name a few. While somewhat bulky in its construction, it's still compact enough to carry in most backpacks or pockets once folded. Even in this state, you can access some of the tools, saving time and effort. It's also easy on the hands thanks to the pair of comfortable handles.
The overall convenience and versatility of this one have made it a winner with customers. It has an average rating of 4.3 out of five stars, although some attachments such as the scissors have received more criticism than others. What can't be argued is the overall value this offers. It usually sells for $24.94, but as of this writing is on sale for $16.97 at Home Depot.