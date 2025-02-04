7 DeWalt Finds Under $20 That Are Actually Worth Buying

At first glance, the Plastic 10-Compartment Small Parts Organizer may not seem all that impressive of a product, but you may be surprised to learn just how much users have gotten out of this item. It is currently the highest-rated DeWalt tool under $20 sold at Home Depot with a 4.8 out of 5 average rating from over 2,600 reviews. Once you get to know it a little better, though, it becomes easy to see how it amassed such a liking.

As its name implies, this is an organization tool for various minuscule pieces and parts such as screws, nuts, bolts, washers, pins, and more. Beyond workshop use, it can prove a useful vessel to store jewelry, craft items, or even Lego pieces. Whatever your intentions may be, the organizer's ease of use, durability, and versatility make it a worthwhile buy. Its 10 compartments are separated by dividers that can be moved around to best suit your needs. The lid is also designed for further interior stability while making it stackable with other DeWalt organizers in the Pro line.

The 10-part organizer currently goes for $14.97 at The Home Depot, making it ideal for those seeking a simple yet capable organization tool. There are also 12 and 20-part organizers available for $44.99 and $22.99, respectively, should you decide to upgrade down the line.

