How Are Concrete Drill Bits Different From Other Types?

Unless you work at a large construction site or live in places where Reinforced Cement Concrete (RCC) is the staple for construction, you won't have to drill in concrete and masonry often. Chances are, you might even consider trying to get away drilling a hole or three with your all-purpose drill bit. But that's one way to ensure your drill bit won't last long.

Drill bits meant for one material cannot be used interchangeably for others because they are all engineered for a specific material type. A wood bit has a brad point and sharp, aggressive cutting edges designed to make clean, precise holes in a relatively soft organic material. Drilling in metal calls for a different edge geometry, heat-resistant metallurgy, and a titanium nitride coating to reduce friction and heat. A concrete drill bit, on the other hand, is a different beast altogether.

The one thing common between the wood, metal, and all-purpose bits is that they are all equipped with a pair of cutting edges that gradually shave off the material being drilled into, one rotation at a time. But concrete drill bits don't typically have sharpened cutting edges. Their tips are either fashioned out of an extremely hard and heat-resistant tungsten carbide material, or they have bits of the carbide compound welded onto an alloy steel shaft. Unlike other drill bits that solely rely on their cutting action, concrete bits instead feature blunt tips designed to smash hard materials, such as brick, cement, concrete, aggregate, and rebar into tiny fragments.