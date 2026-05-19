How Long Do Drill Bits Usually Last?

When drilling, the drill bit itself takes a lot of punishment. A tool set will often contain a number of replacement bits of different sizes, because, as Your New House's Sonya McKinney puts it, "the bits are pretty small, and they're attacking some pretty tough materials, so they are going to break sooner or later." If you've just bought a new model, then you surely want to know how long your bits are likely to last. Essential factors to consider, as with most tools, include the frequency of use, your usage habits, the type of bits you're using, and the substance you're drilling into.

QLT Supplies estimates, for instance, that a single drill bit may only be able to drill around 150 to 250 holes into concrete, while a drill of tungsten carbide may be able to drill up to approximately 1,500 to 10,000 holes in a substance like aluminum alloy.

Let's take a look at what happens when a drill bit wears down, some signs that you should replace them, and some important tips that will help you extend their lives. After all, while there are some handy uses for old drill bits you might not have considered, you want to get the most from them first.