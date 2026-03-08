The 3 Easiest Ways To Sharpen Drill Bits Instead Of Throwing Them Away

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you're a professional craftsperson or even just an ambitious do-it-yourself devotee, then you know that a cordless drill is one of the most essential items you need in your hardware arsenal. After all, it's a solution for a variety of building, renovation, and repair needs. You can use it to whip up modern art, install TV mounts and shelves, put together flat-pack furniture, and even mix paint. But it's worth noting that, even if you have the most reviewed and highly-rated cordless drill, you won't be able to handle your DIY tasks efficiently if its bits are dull.

Sharp drill bits are cornerstones of most workshop projects. Their versatile nature allows DIYers to create precise holes in wood, metal, plastic, and other materials. But drill bits don't remain sharp forever. If you start seeing rough or uneven holes when drilling, that's a clear sign that the bits are no longer as razor-sharp as they were before. Sometimes, drill bits might even produce excessive heat or wisps of smoke in the middle of a job.

And while you might be tempted to use a dull drill bit to push through a project, you'll want to think twice. You run a risk of damaging the material you're working on, not to mention your cordless drill as well. Even worse, a dull bit can send shards flying, risking a life-altering injury to unprotected eyes. That's why you'll want to sharpen your drill bit if it shows any sign of dulling. Thankfully, this is something you can do at home, as it doesn't need the intervention of a pro.