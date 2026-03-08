The 3 Easiest Ways To Sharpen Drill Bits Instead Of Throwing Them Away
If you're a professional craftsperson or even just an ambitious do-it-yourself devotee, then you know that a cordless drill is one of the most essential items you need in your hardware arsenal. After all, it's a solution for a variety of building, renovation, and repair needs. You can use it to whip up modern art, install TV mounts and shelves, put together flat-pack furniture, and even mix paint. But it's worth noting that, even if you have the most reviewed and highly-rated cordless drill, you won't be able to handle your DIY tasks efficiently if its bits are dull.
Sharp drill bits are cornerstones of most workshop projects. Their versatile nature allows DIYers to create precise holes in wood, metal, plastic, and other materials. But drill bits don't remain sharp forever. If you start seeing rough or uneven holes when drilling, that's a clear sign that the bits are no longer as razor-sharp as they were before. Sometimes, drill bits might even produce excessive heat or wisps of smoke in the middle of a job.
And while you might be tempted to use a dull drill bit to push through a project, you'll want to think twice. You run a risk of damaging the material you're working on, not to mention your cordless drill as well. Even worse, a dull bit can send shards flying, risking a life-altering injury to unprotected eyes. That's why you'll want to sharpen your drill bit if it shows any sign of dulling. Thankfully, this is something you can do at home, as it doesn't need the intervention of a pro.
Bring back dull drill bits with a hand file
Many DIYers turn to power tools for their bit sharpening needs, and we'll certainly cover that later. However, if all you have access to is hand tools, you can still give your dull bits extra life by using a hand file. It is worth noting that this process has some caveats, though; it can be time-consuming, and you'll need a bit of muscle power, especially if the bits are worn out completely. With that said, to sharpen dull drill bits with a hand file, you'll want to wear sturdy work gloves and safety glasses first. Next, secure the worn-out bits in a vise with the tip facing up, and clean them with a dry cloth.
Once your bit is free of any dust or debris, grab your hand file and give the dull bit light strokes until it feels sharper. Just remember that the file only cuts when you push it away from you and along the cutting edge. Be sure to start with one side of the vise before going to the other, and also ensure that the number of strokes is even on both sides. When it comes to the relief areas, however, don't forget to apply more pressure. This way, you'll remove more material, making it easy for the leading cutting edge to drill holes. Once you're done, repeat this process until you're satisfied that your drill bit is sharp enough.
Sharpen dull bits with a bench grinder
A bench grinder is a powerful weapon in the tool kit of any woodworker. You can use it for sanding duties, for polishing, and even for cutting through metal. It's often the best tool for sharpening and polishing chisels, drill bits, or even maintaining lawnmower blades, as it's fast, accurate, and easy to use. That being said, knowing that your bench grinder is a great tool for sharpening drill bits and knowing how to do it yourself are two different things.
If you want to bring dull bits back to life with a grinder, you'll need the proper gear first. Just like with hand files, protective eyewear and work gloves are a must to prevent injury. You'll also want to choose the best grinder wheel for sharpening drill bits. According to experts, a 60-grit wheel will come in handy when it comes to heavy grinding, while an 80-120-grit wheel will work best if you want to achieve a smoother finish.
Once you're ready, turn your bench grinder on and hold the dull bit against the wheel with the cutting edge parallel, roughly at a 60-degree angle. Grind the bit by applying slight pressure to the cutting edge, and gradually increase it as you rotate the bit to grind the relief area. Do this for a few seconds, then dip the sharpened bit in water to reduce its temperature and extend its lifespan. Once it's cooled off sufficiently, rotate the bit 180 degrees and repeat the process.
Sharpen dull drill bits with a dedicated sharpening tool
If you find a grinder intimidating or you just want to eliminate the hassle of sharpening bits by hand, you can always go for a dedicated tool like this Drill Doctor DD500X, which is available on Amazon for $110. It's ideal for DIYers and pros who use carbide tools or are into sharpening their drill bits regularly without any guesswork or fiddling.
However, before you grab any old sharpening machine, it's wise that you familiarize yourself with it by checking out the user guide. After all, there are different types of drill bit sharpeners, and they all have varying sharpening methods. For instance, you can purchase the Drill Doctor 500X, which has individual sharpening, alignment, and splitting ports. Conversely, with the Drill Doctor 350X has a single port that handles both alignment and sharpening.
With that said, to align your dull bits on a Drill Doctor machine, you'll want to insert the bit into the chuck and tighten it in such a way that the bit slides in and out of the jaws without falling out completely. After that, insert the chuck into the alignment port and align the marking on the chuck with the appropriate mark labelled on the port for your bit. Push the chuck into the port, hold the protruding drill bit with the clamp arms controlled by the alignment button, and tighten the chuck knob.
Once you're done, switch on the sharpener and put the chuck with the aligned bit into the sharpening port. Rotate the chuck clockwise until the grinding noise disappears. Then, pull out the chuck and check if the bit is sharpened to your satisfaction.