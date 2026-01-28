4 Handy Uses For Old Drill Bits You Probably Haven't Thought Of

Old drill bits can often be resharpened to work again as long as they've got enough metal to hold an edge and enough flutes — even if they're broken in half. Bigger bits are ideal since they'll be easier to sharpen. Having said that, buying a new drill set will be way easier.

A bench grinder is all you need to sharpen drill bits. Carefully place your bit's cutting edge at a 30-degree angle to your grinding stone and then drag it horizontally to sharpen, then tilt again another 30 degrees to edge the rest of the heel. Once you've done that, make sure your tip has mirror-image cutting edges so the drill cuts true. If you want to expedite the process and have more accuracy than just eyeballing it, you can make a 45-degree wooden block with a trough to seat the drill, and then press its tip consistently against the angle grinder every time. We've heavily simplified the process for clarity, but if you want an in-depth look at how to sharpen bits, check out the guided YouTube video by Watch Wes Work above.

Sharpening one bit shouldn't take you longer than a couple of minutes. As you can see, scaled across a dozen drill bits — or more — this is going to take a lot of time, so it depends on whether you decide all that effort is worth it. But where there's a will, there's a way, and these bits can last a surprisingly long time. Old bits that you've had in your garage for decades may take a few more sharpenings than you thought possible. However, try to sharpen sooner rather than later; a worn-out bit will be harder to resurrect.