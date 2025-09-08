13 Things You Can Make With A Wood Lathe (And The Supplies You'll Need)

If you're a creative person and a jack-of-all-trades, chances are that you've given woodworking a try at some point in the past, or you intend to get your hands dirty with wood filings in the future. There's something immensely gratifying about crafting usable or purely objects out of what used to be a bland log of wood.

To shape your wood in certain outlines, you're probably going to need a wood lathe. Wood lathes are woodworking machines used to spin pieces of wood on an axis. While the wood rotates, users apply cutting objects (which are held stationary) on the moving piece to do the shaping. There's a wide variety of tools you can make using a wood lathe, decorative and with utility in mind, that will spice up the look of your home. Handcrafted wood objects are also a perfect gift for a loved one, especially when they're made by you.

From kitchen utensils to furniture and even personal accessories, this list covers a bevy of objects you can make with a wood lathe. The list will also go over which tools and supplies you'll need, but it assumes that you'll have some of the essential tools for woodturning, like a wood lathe, sandpaper, and finishing oil.