Can You Use A Drill As A Sander? Here's What You'll Need

Having the right tool for the job can make work smoother, easier, and more efficient. That said, going out and buying a brand-new power tool isn't always a practical solution for every situation. There are a lot of people out there who aren't professional craftsmen and might only need to use a tool once or twice. Power tools can be expensive, and so there are a lot of situations where you might be looking to see if there's a way to get by with what you already have in your garage in order to save a bit of cash.

One of the most useful and versatile items you can have in your collection is a basic power drill. These are available from a wide range of power tool brands, and they aren't limited to simply drilling holes and driving fasteners. The adjustable chuck found in most modern drills makes them compatible with a wide variety of drill extensions that have nothing to do with drilling. This vastly expands the tool's utility and allows you to use it for a wide variety of applications that you might not have considered. Those who need to do a bit of sanding, but don't want to purchase a dedicated sander, might be wondering if they can spare themselves some elbow grease and use their drill as a power sander. The good news is that you absolutely can, but there are a few caveats. There are a couple of things that you'll still need to buy, and there are also a few compelling reasons why a dedicated random orbital sander might be a better option if you can afford it.

