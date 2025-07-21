5 Woodworking Tools That Are Essential For Woodturning

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Rather than developing joinery methods and planing boards down to support furniture builds or other projects (see: Beginner-friendly woodworking projects), woodturning is a subsection of the woodworking art that involves shaping wood in a way more akin to pottery. By attaching your workpiece to a lathe and carving away segments as it turns, you're provided with a totally different experience in manipulating lumber and a whole new range of possible shapes and surfaces.

For one thing, woodturning utilizes logs and (generally) boards that haven't already been dimensioned into rectangular components. An enterprising woodturner might even find green lumber fallen in their backyard or somewhere in their community and use the tree's offering as is, rather than cutting it into boards and wa waiting months or years for it to dry out (a process that's lengthy, but certainly achievable). Woodturning is a great skill to pick up if you are looking to make customized chair legs, handles for hammers or chisels, and much more. And with these five essential tools, getting into the game doesn't have to be wildly expensive or complicated.