How To Keep Your Wooden Tool Handles From Splintering Using This Common Garage Staple

When it comes to yardwork, one of the most frustrating things to deal with is having an important tool's wooden handle splinter and weaken. Of course, tools wearing down over time is to be expected, as items such as shovels and rakes undergo a lot of wear and tear through routine usage. Proper care for these tools is necessary to maximize their longevity and integrity. Fortunately, there's an easy way to keep instruments with wooden handles from cracking under pressure — and all that is needed is a common household product many already own.

The versatility of WD-40 has been repeatedly demonstrated by the numerous hacks related to the canned lubricant that have spread across the internet. It can be used to hide scratches on cars, to clean all manner of electronics, and even to maintain power tools. However, some may be surprised to learn that the substance can also be used to help tools with wooden handles from splintering through a basic process.