Are Titanium Drill Bits Harder Than Cobalt? Here's How They Compare

Casual DIYers often shop for a pack of drill bits without realizing how those bits are designed to perform. The word "titanium" stands out from the rest, since it suggests both strength and capability. However, cobalt drill bits, which aren't quite the same as carbide, are harder all the way through than titanium-coated bits, despite the latter having a harder surface. The difference between the two comes down to how each metal is used.

The cobalt used in drill bits is blended into the steel itself, rather than just added as a surface coating. This makes cobalt drill bits a much harder, heat-resistant option, especially for metalwork, which requires a strong point of contact. In contrast, titanium is applied only to the surface. While this does make titanium drill bits both heat-resistant and durable, the coating itself is not guaranteed to last. It can wear down over time, especially with continuous heavy-duty use.

Because of their construction, cobalt drill bits are usually the better choice for thick steel and other hard metals that can generate a lot of heat during drilling. This is why professionals often use cobalt bits, because they hold their edge through repeated use and can be resharpened without losing quality. Titanium drill bits are more of an all-purpose option, commonly used for tasks involving softer metals, wood, and plastic. They're ideal for everyday use, and they're more affordable too.