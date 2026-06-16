6 Awesome Apple Features Android Still Doesn't Have

Don't grab your torches and pitchforks just yet. Yes, Android has had notifications on Windows for years before Apple dragged its feet and added the functionality. Windows users are well familiar with Phone Link. Amazing app and implementation, I do have to say. I've used it extensively. But it's not native or default in the sense we outlined for this discussion. It requires a third-party app, quite a bit of setup, and a nauseating amount of permissions to get working — permissions given to an operating system that requires immediately walking back privacy settings with a fresh install. iPhone Mirroring, on the other hand, works on any iPhone with iOS 18 and any Mac with Sequoia and only takes your passcode to set up.

To be fair to Android, Windows is an entirely different operating system, necessitating a third-party solution. It probably will remain that way unless Chrome OS (effectively Android Laptop Edition) suddenly overtakes Windows in user device share and implements a native mirroring feature. Linux PC users have to take an entirely different route. On iPhone, it's a core part of iOS and macOS.

iPhone Mirroring is not a direct, one-for-one alternative to Phone Link. It's much more focused on the "mirroring" part, allowing you to have full control of your iPhone from your Mac device in a single click. Integrated iPhone notifications are the bigger selling point. Having said that, it doesn't need to be a Phone Link competitor because many of Phone Link's features are baked deep into macOS via iCloud. Macs can seamlessly take calls, for example, outside of iPhone Mirroring with the Phone app, whereas on Android any of that functionality needs a third-party app.