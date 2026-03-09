Using An iPhone & Windows PC? Here's How I Make It Work (And What I'd Change)

With Android, Phone Link on Windows is deeply comprehensive. I've used it before with an Android device, and I have to give it to Microsoft for just how much it allowed me to do from my computer without touching my phone. Full access to texts and calls, focus modes, interactive notifications, audio playback, app access, photo access — and limited control of your computer from your Android phone, too. Surprising absolutely no one, there's only a fraction of that functionality with a Windows/iPhone combination. To be fair though, this is kind of Apple's fault for the limitations it imposes.

The process is easy. Just download the app on your iPhone and open it on Windows, follow the prompts, give the necessary permissions, and you're in. Limited though it may be, it gets the job done for the basics. Being able to see notifications on my Windows PC, check my iPhone's battery, and occasionally respond to messages and calls — without touching my phone — allows me to forget, however briefly, that on a Mac the experience would be far better integrated and smoother.

The elephant in the room is Microsoft's atrocious history with privacy. I have to use Phone Link knowing that I have no idea how much of my data is leaving my device for Microsoft servers, what's happening to it, or if Phone Link presents some security vulnerability just waiting to be exploited. Perhaps someday the open source community can produce a capable, privacy-respecting alternative, but so far the alternatives I've seen are not good enough for my needs. For now, though, I'm content with integrated notifications. The Apple ecosystem advantages I can mostly live without.