What Do The Blue Text Bubbles Mean On Android Messages?

Blue text bubbles have almost always been associated with Apple. The easiest way to know if someone's an Android or iPhone user without even meeting them is by sending them a text message and checking which bubble color shows up. The green bubble is typically an indicator that the person is using Android, while a blue bubble signals an Apple device. Well, that might have changed — sort of.

If you've seen a message appearing in blue on a friend's Android screen, it's not your eyes deceiving you, nor is your friend using a third-party app to fit into the Apple crowd. In fact, it's a feature Google introduced called Custom Bubbles, which lets Android users change the color of their chat bubbles in the Messages app. And, yes, that includes blue.

Custom Bubbles is a Google Messages feature that Google first previewed on November 30, 2023, to celebrate over a billion monthly active users with RCS enabled in Google Messages. If you're not familiar, RCS stands for Rich Communication Services, and it's essentially a modern replacement for SMS and MMS. With RCS, users get a range of features that make messaging more interactive and secure, including read receipts, typing indicators, and end-to-end encryption.