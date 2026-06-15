13 Of The Top Ryobi Summer Items You Can Buy
It can be tough to get things done in the winter. Even nature allows things to slow to a crawl, with plants and animals hunkering down or going into a state of hibernation. They start waking up and rising from their dens in the spring, but many of us humans don't really get going until summertime.
When the gloomy days of winter and a soggy spring are finally behind you and summer is in full swing, many people and families hit the road for camping trips or road trips. Even if you're staying home this summer, the extra sunlight and warm weather inspire lots of folks to start work on summer projects or try out new hobbies. Add to that any summer chores, repairs, or DIY projects on your docket, and you might need a trip or two to the hardware store.
Whether you're looking down the barrel of a vacation, a new summer pastime, or a growing to-do list, these Ryobi products might make things a little easier, more comfortable, or more fun.
18V ONE+ HP compact brushless 220 CFM blower
Powered blowers might be most famous for blowing dried leaves around in autumn, but they can be used for a wide range of summer tasks. Ryobi's 18V ONE+ HP compact brushless 220 CFM blower is compact but powerful, making it useful for clearing small to medium areas like a workshop or back deck.
Unlike some other brands you might find online, Ryobi is a trusted label with the features to match. SlashGear's own Chris Burns called this blower "one of the best leaf blowers I've ever tested," in a comparison between the Ryobi 220 blower and a Yuguesen/Zarimi alternative, and that's saying something because he's tested a lot of leaf blowers.
For $149, you'll get the blower, two extension tubes, a flat nozzle, speed tip, 4Ah battery, and 18V ONE+ charger. A variable-speed trigger moves up to 220 cubic feet of air per minute at speeds up to 140 miles per hour, and it can run for approximately 50 minutes with a 4Ah battery on low or 10 minutes on high. Because the blower is battery-powered, you're free of cords, cables, and exhaust fumes. It's designed for hard surfaces like garages, driveways, vehicles, and patios. If you're cleaning up larger areas like a spacious backyard, you might want something a little beefier.
40V HP brushless 14-inch battery chainsaw
Whether wielded by a faceless killer or a zombie-dueling hero, chainsaws are synonymous with power. If you're looking to add one to your summer arsenal, Ryobi's 40V HP brushless 14-inch battery chainsaw is comparable in performance to a 37cc gas chainsaw, without the exhaust fumes. On top of that, battery power means you don't have to worry about yanking on a pull cord to get it started. Just connect a battery, press a button, and you're off to the races.
It comes in a kit with a 40V 4Ah battery and 40V battery charger. It uses 40V HP technology, a brushless motor, and an adjustable automatic oiler to keep the chain lubricated. You can get up to 128 cuts with a 4Ah battery. Of course, that depends on the thickness of those cuts and how hard the chainsaw has to work to slice through the material. In user tests, a 6Ah battery delivered about 15 minutes of tree-trimming activity, according to Techwalls. If you've got a big arboreal cleanup job to do, you might want to invest in multiple batteries or bigger batteries.
Ryobi's 14-inch chainsaw could save you some serious money by avoiding expensive tree-trimming services. It probably lacks the power of a professional chainsaw, but it's got enough oomph for most residential jobs you're likely to encounter.
40V HP brushless 21-inch self-propelled mower
If you have a lawn to mow this summer, a self-propelled mower could make the chore less laborious thanks to its variable-speed rear-wheel drive. Ryobi's 40V HP brushless 21-inch self-propelled mower "delivers more power than a 163cc gas mower" and runs on two Ryobi batteries. You can clear up to 0.75 acres or get up to 80 minutes of runtime on a charge with two 6Ah batteries. Extend your runtime with a pair of Ryobi's 8Ah or 12Ah batteries.
The handle folds down for storage, and it features a 10-position height adjustment function that lets you set the cutting height between 1 and 4 inches, along with two active battery ports so you can double up for extended runtime. It also features 10-inch wheels, a lightweight, corrosion-resistant 21-inch deck, and a built-in mulch plug.
Users can also choose between bagging, mulching, and side-discharge modes. The throttle and controls are mounted on the handle, and those controls include buttons to increase or decrease speed, control the lights, view a blade-replacement indicator, and check the battery gauge. There's even a button for turbo mode.
40V HP brushless 17-inch string trimmer kit
If you have a yard, it means you have space for games and backyard barbecues, but it also means you have some yard work to do in the summer. A lawn mower does much of the heavy lifting, but a string trimmer can be used to put the finishing touches on your yard, cleaning up the areas a mower can't reach.
Ryobi's 40V HP brushless 17-inch string trimmer kit comes with a battery and charger. It's more powerful than a 30cc gas-powered string trimmer and runs for over an hour using the included 6Ah battery. It features a brushless motor, and you can adjust the cutting diameter between 15 inches and 17 inches to suit your needs.
At just 12.95 pounds, you can cart it around your yard relatively easily. You might break a sweat, but it won't be the trimmer's fault. You can control the trimmer with the variable-speed trigger and two-speed switch found on the carbon-fiber shaft. On the business end, it features a 3-in-1 head, so users can choose between bump-feed, fixed-line, and bladed-head configurations.
40V HP brushless 10-inch pole saw
A chainsaw can be useful for trimming branches and other yard work within arm's reach from the ground, but it's not necessarily the most useful tool for every job. If you need to trim branches higher up and you don't feel like climbing a ladder with a chainsaw in your hand, a pole saw could come in handy.
Ryobi's 40V HP brushless 10-inch pole saw extends up to 10 feet so you can get to branches high in the air while keeping your feet on the ground. It can make more than 60 cuts with a charged 2Ah battery and more than 200 cuts with a 6Ah battery. Ryobi says it delivers more power than a 30cc gas pole saw.
It features a 10-inch bar and chain with 8 inches of cutting capacity, a clear oil reservoir so you know when the chain oil needs to be refilled, built-in tool storage, and an ergonomic handle for user comfort. You can get the tool by itself or in a kit with a bottle of Ryobi Bar & Chain Oil, a 10-inch replacement chain, a single 2Ah battery, a 40V battery charger, a shoulder harness, and a few other goodies.
18V ONE+ 22-inch hedge trimmer
If you're the type of person who meticulously manages your shrubbery (or just wants to keep the bushes under control), a hedge trimmer can be a big help.
Consumers seem to like Ryobi's 18V ONE+ 22-inch hedge trimmer. It features 22-inch blades, a 3/4-inch cutting capacity, and an impressive 3,200 SPM (strokes per minute) of cutting speed. It also looks like a weapon from a forgotten and brutal age, but it's actually an implement for dedicated gardeners. It runs for up to 21 minutes using one of Ryobi's 18V ONE+ 2Ah batteries, but you could, of course, choose a larger battery and take the fight to the hedges for longer stretches. Battery power also means you won't have to deal with exhaust fumes, fuel mixtures, or trailing cords.
The 18V ONE+ 22-inch hedge trimmer blade also features a HEDGESWEEP debris remover that extends from the top. As you pass the trimmer over a bush, it catches clippings and sweeps them out of your way to keep your work area clean and make cleanup and disposal a little bit easier. If you've got an entire summer of hedge maintenance ahead of you, a powered trimmer might be just the thing to transform a chore into something fun.
18V ONE+ high-pressure digital inflator kit
Summer often means spending more time outside, exploring your environment or playing games. From bike tires to basketballs, before the fun can begin, you first have to fill your toys with air. Ryobi's 18V ONE+ high-pressure digital inflator kit can simplify all sorts of inflating tasks, including topping off your car tires.
It's compatible with all Ryobi 18V ONE+ batteries, and it can achieve 160 PSI. An LCD screen displays the PSI in real time, so you can keep an eye on your progress. It comes in a kit with a 2Ah battery, a charger, a sports ball needle, a Presta valve adapter, and a pinch valve adapter. It also features a built-in hose clip on the side and accessory storage on the underside.
The inflator has a 24-inch hose with a chuck that fits standard quarter-inch or 8mm Schrader valves (the sort you'll commonly find on car or bicycle tires). The chuck has a locking mechanism to keep the inflator in place while inflating, and an integrated auto-shutoff ensures the inflator turns off when it reaches your desired pressure.
18V ONE+ Verse clamp speakers
There are plenty of good Bluetooth speakers on the market, but Ryobi's 18V ONE+ Verse clamp speakers have some unique features that make them a compelling choice. They connect to Ryobi's batteries, and you can clamp them onto surfaces wherever you are, from shelves to tree branches to anything else that will fit inside the clamp's 1.75-inch capacity.
Each speaker features a pivoting head, a rotating base, and weighs just 1.3 pounds. While they don't have all of the bells and whistles (like USB charging and FM radio) of Ryobi's ONE+ Compact Radio/Speaker, the 18V ONE+ Verse clamp speakers outshine their peers in other ways, including Bluetooth range and speaker-to-speaker connectivity.
You can get a single speaker for $64, a two-pack for $119, or a kit that includes a single speaker, a 1.5Ah battery, and a charger for $99.97. They offer a Bluetooth range of more than 250 feet and have more than 32 hours of continuous runtime. You can use each speaker independently or connect more than 100 Verse clamp speakers into a single sound system, with up to 150 feet of speaker-to-speaker connectivity range.
18V ONE+ Whisper Series 7.5-inch bucket top misting fan
Summer means heat, and portable climate control can make your outdoor activities a little more comfortable. Ryobi's 18V ONE+ Whisper Series 7.5-inch bucket top misting fan offers a combination of air circulation and a watery mist to help keep you cool.
It features a top-mounted carrying handle for easier transportation and a pivoting head so you can point misty air where you want it. It also features high and low fan speeds, a standard garden hose connector, and built-in hose storage. You can connect the fan directly to your water system with a garden hose, or it can pull water out of most typical 5-gallon buckets. Using a 2Ah battery, it can run for about 3 hours on high and 5.5 hours on low.
It measures 15.8 inches tall, 10.4 inches deep, 13 inches wide, and has 14 feet of misting coverage. It moves up to 670 cubic feet of air per minute at speeds as fast as 840 feet per minute (about 9.5 miles per hour), and it made our list of cool, lesser-known Ryobi gadgets. Users can choose to get the fan by itself for $79 or in a kit with a 1.5Ah battery and charger for $99.
Ryobi's 80V 1,000-watt power source
They say that knowledge is power, but you can't charge your phone or power a refrigerator with knowledge, at least not directly. You can do those things with Ryobi's 80V 1,000-watt power source, which uses Ryobi 80V batteries to deliver up to 1,000 watts of power. It's one of Ryobi's 10 most popular products in early 2026.
This could help you power all your gadgets until you get back home and can even serve as backup power in the event of a power outage. It has a mounting plate that attaches to any Ryobi 80V battery, weighs just 6.7 pounds (plus the weight of a battery), and has an LCD display that shows the load level and remaining battery life. It's emission-free, so it's suitable for indoor use, and it offers users two 120V power outlets, two USB-A ports, and one USB-C port.
According to Ryobi, a 10Ah battery will let you run a refrigerator for up to 12 hours and a game console for up to 4 hours. If you want even more power and you happen to have an 80V HP Riding Lawn Tractor, it can connect directly to the charge port and utilize all three tractor batteries for extended runtime.
18V ONE+ 800-watt automotive power inverter
Summer is when many families hit the road for a vacation road trip. While you can't take all of the comforts of home with you, you can take a few, especially if you've got a power inverter handy. Ryobi's 18V ONE+ 800-watt automotive power inverter turns your car's 12V outlet into power outlets and ports you can use to power laptops, video game consoles, and anything else the kids (and adults) might want to keep them entertained on the road.
In addition to using your car's 12V port (commonly known as the cigarette lighter), the inverter can be powered by any Ryobi 18V ONE+ battery or a direct connection to the car battery using the pair of connected alligator clips. Once connected, users have access to two USB-A ports, one USB-C port, two 120V outlets, and a 12V car power port to replace the one being used. A digital LCD display lets you keep an eye on the load and battery level.
It delivers up to 120 watts of output using the car's power port, up to 300 watts of output with a Ryobi battery, and up to 800 watts of output when connected directly to the car battery.
12V cordless rotary tool kit
If you're planning to start a new hobby this summer, a rotary tool could come in handy for a wide range of activities, including anything involving cutting, grinding, sanding, or other shaping tasks.
The Ryobi 12V cordless rotary tool kit can achieve up to 35,000 RPM and operate at speeds as low as 5,000 RPM. It serves a similar purpose to Ryobi's RRT200 1.4A rotary tool, which comes with an extra attachment included but is also corded and less portable. The cordless rotary tool has more power, mobility, and functionality than Ryobi's other offerings, making it a well-rounded option.
It's got a built-in 12V battery and comes in a kit with 35 accessory bits, a 45-degree platform guide attachment, a guide attachment for sharpening lawn mower blades, a cutting guide attachment, a USB charging cable, and a wrench. It also features a spindle lock button, a variable-speed dial, an on/off switch, a built-in hanger, tool-free accessory changes, and an overmolded gripzone. It's a multipurpose tool that could come in handy for a wide range of summer projects.
Hobby station
If an ordinary rotary tool isn't enough for your summer hobby plans, or if you aren't yet comfortable enough to use a rotary tool freehand, maybe Ryobi's simply named Hobby Station can help. It's an accessory that connects to a Ryobi rotary tool, offering stability and consistency for jobs like drilling holes, buffing small objects, and more. It essentially turns your rotary tool into a miniature drill press, but drilling holes is just the beginning of what you can do with it.
The hobby station has a telescoping tool hanger, a dust management system with a vacuum attachment, a drill press lever, a depth gauge, built-in accessory storage, and other features. The rotating head angles up to 90 degrees so you can orient the tool vertically or horizontally. Once the rotary tool is mounted, you can attach a variety of accessories and tools to drill, grind, sand, polish, cut, and more.
The hobby station takes the already versatile rotary tool and gives it even more functionality. It's useful for adding consistency and precision to your movements for more reliable results.
How we made our selections
Ryobi has a wide range of products and we considered a range of characteristics when deciding which ones could be especially useful this summer. Summer isn't just about building things; it's also a season of yard maintenance, recreation, and time spent in the great outdoors. With that in mind, we considered products intended for entertainment or comfort alongside more conventional tools.
These products are presented in no particular order and were chosen largely for their potential to enhance your summer projects, hobbies, outdoor adventures, and more.
In most cases, these products have more than 100 reviews with a rating of at least 4 stars. Regardless of ratings or reviews, we considered factors like features, runtime, practicality, and relevance to common summer activities. While we're certainly not recommending that you go out and buy everything on this list, there's probably at least one product here that could make your summer a little easier or a little more fun.