The Ryobi Audio Product Users Say To Avoid (And The One They Recommend Instead)

Over the past couple of decades, Ryobi has become a brand that almost any DIYer in the market for battery-powered tools has at least considered ponying up a few of their hard-earned dollars for. In turn, it has become virtually impossible to talk about the market's major power tool manufacturers without regularly referencing Ryobi in the conversation.

While many tools donned in the Techtronic Industries-owned brand's lively lime-green-on-black color scheme have earned raves from both professional reviewers and the consumer masses alike, not all of Ryobi's gear is so well-liked. In fact, there are a few items that both of those factions might be quick to warn potential buyers to avoid. That would seem to be just the case when it comes to Ryobi's One+ Compact Radio/Speaker. At the time of writing, that $50 speaker holds a 4.3-star user rating on its Ryobi product page. And no, it doesn't fare any better on Amazon or The Home Depot, where it's rated at four stars and 3.6 stars, respectively.

As for what users are saying about this Ryobi audio device, a lack of volume is a common point of complaint. Many claim it doesn't produce enough sound to fill smaller interior spaces and is even less effective outdoors. Sound quality is also a frequent complaint from users, as is the device's inability to consistently deliver a strong radio signal. That last issue was noted in A Concord Carpenter's review of the speaker, with that review noting the lack of an antenna as the culprit.