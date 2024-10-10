4 Ryobi Clamp Products That Will Come In Handy At The Campsite
For many professional builders and DIYers, Ryobi's lime green livery has become a symbol of toughness and innovation at the work site and on the home front. That fact is made all the more impressive as the Japanese tool manufacturer has continued to prevent the sale of its tools and lawn equipment in brick-and-mortar home improvement chains like Lowe's. Retail limitations aside, Ryobi products have indeed become a mainstay in garages and backyards across the country, even if the company does make some devices you might want to avoid.
Ryobi products have, of course, also become prominent fixtures in many other areas where consumers might need a tough, reliable piece of equipment handy — and that list no doubt includes any off-the-grid campsite. To be clear, Ryobi doesn't make many devices explicitly designed for use in camping environments. However, many of the company's tools are versatile enough to be more than useful when you're setting up your camping space for a long weekend.
Among those campsite-ready tools are a full line of devices equipped with easy-to-use clamping devices that enable you to perch them almost anywhere you like. If you're in need of such a device for your next camping trip, we looked at a few Ryobi products that meet our criteria for cost, toughness, and campsite compatibility. These are the Ryobi clamp devices that we think you'll find handy the next time you're venturing into the wild to commune with nature.
1000 Lumen Clamp Light
As anyone who's ever shown up at a campsite later in the evening than expected might be quick to tell you, few things can prove more invaluable than a good lighting source. Apart from making it easier to set camp in the dark, lights are also just good to have around the campsite at night in general. There are, of course, numerous campsite-friendly lighting options available these days, but there are likely not many that are quite as versatile as Ryobi's LED Clamp Light.
First and foremost, the 1,000 Lumen light is more than bright enough to illuminate most campsites, and it's even powered by a USB rechargeable Lithium Ion battery pack. When fully charged, that 2Ah battery can provide up to 10 hours of illumination, which should be enough to keep the lights on for a couple of hours a night during a weekend getaway without needing to recharge. The clamp light also boasts three brightness options and a 360-degree rotating head with 180-degree pivoting capability.
Yes, the light is also fixed to a 1-1/4 inch clamping base that should easily keep it steady wherever you choose to clip it. That clamping base is also magnetized, giving you the option to affix the light to a metallic surface like a car if need be. Perhaps best of all, the light is IP54 rated for resistance to dust and water, meaning it can stand up to the elements should inclement weather find your campsite.
One+ Verse Clamp Speaker
Once you've got your tent set up, and a fire roaring away in the background, you might want to further set the mellow mood with a little campfire-approved music. Assuming you have a solid enough signal on your mobile device, or perhaps even a Wi-Fi signal of some sort, you could always just pipe those tunes through the speaker on your phone. There are, however, better options available to folks who are looking for a little more sonic purity than even the best mobile device speakers might provide, with many companies manufacturing portable Bluetooth-enabled speakers these days.
Ryobi has officially joined the mobile speaker game via a handful of work and campsite-ready devices. Among them, you'll find the One+ Verse Clamp Speaker, which is affixed to a handy 1-3/4 inch clamp that allows you to set the device up, turn on your tunes, and walk away knowing it's safe and secure. Just FYI — you can walk up to 250 feet away from this speaker without interrupting the Bluetooth connection, meaning you are free to roam about your campsite and keep the music playing.
If you own more than one of these speakers, you can even sync them to each other and create a surround sound experience by the campfire, with a rotating and pivoting head allowing you to direct the music where you want it. The speaker is also part of Ryobi's One+ battery family, meaning you can share the rechargeable Lithium Ion pack with other Ryobi devices. Perhaps best of all, when fully charged, that battery can power the Clamp Speaker for up to 32 hours.
USB Rechargeable Clamp Fan
Even as venturing into the great outdoors for a weekend away from the hustle and bustle of your daily life entails a little roughing it, there are measures you can take to try and maintain a modest level of comfort in the wilderness. That's particularly true if you're setting up camp during the summer months when the heat can be unpleasant at its best and potentially dangerous at its worst. While there is, perhaps, no way to fully shield yourself from summer heat waves when you are roughing it, packing a fan with your camping gear might help you keep on the cooler side of life.
Ryobi has you covered there with its packable USB rechargeable Clamp Fan. The device stands just 7.6 inches tall, with a width of 4.2 inches and a depth of 5.2 inches, making it easy to pack away in your rucksack and carry along with you to a campsite. Meanwhile, its 1-1/4-inch clamp allows you to easily clip the fan onto your pack and take it along with you on a hike.
In case there's any question, this is also a surprisingly powerful little fan, pumping up to 135 cubic feet per minute. The fan offers two varying speeds and can provide up to seven hours of cooling on Low speed when the 2Ah battery is fully charged, while the rotating and pivoting head allows you to direct your air wherever needed. As you might've suspected, given Ryobi's dedication to producing devices with shareable power sources, the battery is also interchangeable with other products in the brand's USB Rechargeable Lithium Ion lineup.
Flexible LED Clamp Light
We've already covered just how important a good lighting source can be on a campsite. While much of the focus around campsite lighting surrounds bigger sources that can keep larger areas illuminated, such lights are not always ideal when you're tucked away inside a tent for the evening. After all, lights out on the campsite doesn't necessarily mean it's straight to bedtime, and if you're keen to do a little reading as you enjoy the gentle sounds of nature outside, 1,000 Lumens of light may prove overbearingly bright.
Thankfully, Ryobi has designed a clamp light that's better suited to interior illumination, with the Flexible 400 Lumen LED Clamp Light delivering a softer glow for reading and whatever other activities you might undertake when zipped away for the night. To be clear, the light's 16-inch flexible neck and 1-3/4 inch clamp probably make it too big to clip onto the cover of a book, with its 18v One+ battery likely also making it too heavy for that task. However, the heavy-duty clamp is sturdy enough to easily hold onto any pole exposed on your tent's interior, with the lamp's flexible neck making it easy to direct light wherever you need it.
The light's uniquely designed head also allows users to easily switch from the brightness of 400 Lumens to a cooler 200 Lumens. On a full charge, the light can provide up to 20 hours of illumination at the campsite and beyond, and since it's part of Ryobi's One+ line, it can be shared with other devices in the One+ family.
How we got here
Price point, construction, and recreation readiness were taken into account when we selected these items from Ryobi's product line. Each of the items on this list is now available for purchase for under $100 from Ryobi and the company's exclusive brick-and-mortar retailer, The Home Depot. Moreover, consumer reviews were pivotal in the selection process, with each listed item currently holding a rating of 4.8 stars out of 5 or better. As always, we recommend that you do your own research to find the items that best suit your needs before you purchase these or any other campsite-ready devices.