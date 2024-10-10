4 Ryobi Clamp Products That Will Come In Handy At The Campsite

Once you've got your tent set up, and a fire roaring away in the background, you might want to further set the mellow mood with a little campfire-approved music. Assuming you have a solid enough signal on your mobile device, or perhaps even a Wi-Fi signal of some sort, you could always just pipe those tunes through the speaker on your phone. There are, however, better options available to folks who are looking for a little more sonic purity than even the best mobile device speakers might provide, with many companies manufacturing portable Bluetooth-enabled speakers these days.

Advertisement

Ryobi has officially joined the mobile speaker game via a handful of work and campsite-ready devices. Among them, you'll find the One+ Verse Clamp Speaker, which is affixed to a handy 1-3/4 inch clamp that allows you to set the device up, turn on your tunes, and walk away knowing it's safe and secure. Just FYI — you can walk up to 250 feet away from this speaker without interrupting the Bluetooth connection, meaning you are free to roam about your campsite and keep the music playing.

If you own more than one of these speakers, you can even sync them to each other and create a surround sound experience by the campfire, with a rotating and pivoting head allowing you to direct the music where you want it. The speaker is also part of Ryobi's One+ battery family, meaning you can share the rechargeable Lithium Ion pack with other Ryobi devices. Perhaps best of all, when fully charged, that battery can power the Clamp Speaker for up to 32 hours.

Advertisement