Your Android Phone Just Got 5 New Features In June 2026

Regardless of what cool things AI can do, it opens the floodgates for phone scammers. Those scary voice cloning scams are only increasing in frequency, and it's not just grandparents falling for a fake customer service rep telling them to buy a bunch of Walmart gift cards to secure their accounts. Google looks to be fighting fire with fire. The company's fake call detection feature can detect when a scammer is pretending to be someone in your contacts that you trust.

Fake Call Detection targets calls using caller ID spoofing (when your phone is tricked into displaying a scammer's call as one of your contact), including those that deploy voice cloning. For it to work, your trusted contacts need to also be using Google's phone app. Google says all it's doing is checking whether the real contact is making the call, and if they're not, it displays a big warning, saying "This may not be XYZ person." Simple, but (if it works) brilliant and effective.

This is just one more brick on top of the already incredible foundation Google has built for call protection features. Supported Android phones can already screen calls, effectively stopping robocallers in their tracks. If you do pick up the phone, then the scam detection feature still warns you during the call if it suspects the person you're talking to can't be trusted. Text messages also get alerts if you're talking to a suspected scammer. Be aware that these features all work exclusively through Google's Phone, Contacts, and Messages apps.