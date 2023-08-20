The iPhone Feature You'll Want To Set Up In Case Of An Emergency

Whether you've been in an accident or are stranded in a desolate spot with no cell service, your iPhone can still be a lifesaver, provided you know how to use its emergency features. Emergency SOS has been installed on iPhones for years, letting you make a call to emergency services by simultaneously pressing and holding the side and volume up and down button and swiping on the Emergency Call slider.

Apple made further improvements to Emergency SOS with the launch of the iPhone 14 series, when it announced Emergency SOS via Satellite. This feature lets you text emergency services even when you're in an area without cellular or Wi-Fi coverage by connecting to the nearest satellite. You can even share your location with someone in the Find My app with a handy assist from the satellite. Alongside this feature, Apple also announced Crash Detection, which can tell when you've been in a severe crash and quickly notify emergency services.

To make it easier for emergency responders to treat you, the iPhone has a feature called Medical ID that makes your health information accessible on the lock screen. Your Medical ID is automatically shared when you call or text emergency services in the U.S. and Canada, but can also be accessed by first responders if you're critically injured or unresponsive.