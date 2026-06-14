These 5 SUVs Are More Reliable Than The Hyundai Tucson

The compact SUV segment gets more and more competitive every year. Manufacturers are constantly bringing out new updates or complete redesigns for the buyer-favorite nameplates, making the decision for which one to buy a serious head-scratcher. One SUV that has managed to tick just about every box for a few years new is the Hyundai Tucson, coming off the back of one of these updates introduced for the 2025 model year. The SUV remained mechanically the same with the 187-horsepower inline-four staying underneath the hood, which isn't a bad thing considering it's solid 83 percent quality and reliability score from J.D. Power, falling into the outlet's "great" category.

the latest Tucson isn't likely to let you down compared to the average car. RepairPal's four-out-of-five rating for dependability bolsters what J.D. Power says. However, if you want even more confidence in your SUV, there are still a handful of compact nameplates that manage to top the 2026 Tucson in this area. Whether it's more affordable models that lose a bit of space behind the seats or more direct rivals that offer more power, here's a closer look at five SUVs that have stronger reliability scores that the Hyundai Tucson.