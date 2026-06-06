5 Pickup Trucks That Have Notoriously Bad Transmission Problems

The value proposition of a pickup truck is straightforward: Utility, practicality, and performance in a single package. Whether that means hauling materials to a job site, towing a trailer up a mountain pass, or ferrying a family across the country in leather-trimmed comfort, the modern pickup has evolved to cover all of it.

Today's trucks can be bare-bones workhorses or rolling luxury suites, and the market keeps buying them both. For any of those use cases to hold up over time, the truck needs to function safely, comfortably, and consistently — and no component bears more responsibility for that than the transmission. It is the link between the engine and the wheels, and when it fails, it takes everything else down with it.

A truck that lunges unexpectedly in a parking lot, locks up its rear wheels at highway speed, or refuses to shift cleanly while towing a loaded trailer is not just an inconvenience. It is a liability, and in some instances, problems such as these even led them to become some of the least reliable trucks on the market right now. Here are five pickup trucks that have earned a notorious reputation in exactly that department.