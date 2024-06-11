5 Common Problems Found With Chrysler's 68RFE Transmission

The transmission in a vehicle must be able to function in challenging circumstances without fail. Arguably the hardest working part of the engine, the transmission doesn't get nearly the recognition or attention it deserves. The 68RFE, for example, isn't listed by name in the specifications of the latest heavy-duty RAM trucks, but it provides the necessary fortitude to complete grueling tasks. This six-speed automatic was launched by Chrysler back in 2007, and has been a staple ever since, especially in RAM trucks. In fact, one diesel technician explained to MotorTrend, "The 68RFE is a well-designed and strong transmission with gear splits suited to the normal load-moving tasks faced by heavy-duty RAM diesel pickups."

However, positive praise for Chrysler's robust transmission is only part of the story. The 68RFE has also experienced some issues that have occurred frequently enough to be considered common. Problems with this transmission include overheating, torque converter breakdown, electrical system glitches, solenoid issues, and a weak input shaft. Whether or not you have a 68RFE, you should also incorporate our tips to help maintain an automatic transmission for better longevity.