What Causes The 'Chevy Shake' And Is It Covered Under Warranty?

For nearly a decade, GM full-size trucks and SUVs have carried a reputation for what drivers call the "Chevy Shake": An unsettling vibration at highway speeds that can cause seats to shake. In reality, however, "Chevy Shake" has come to describe two separate problems. The automaker itself doesn't use that phrase, but it instead has published multiple Technical Service Bulletins (TSBs) that separate the issue into two categories.

On one side, there's the highway vibration that plagues some 2014-2019 Silverado and Sierra 1500s, where drivers report a steady shake at highway speeds. On the other hand, there's GM's infamous 8-speed automatic transmission shudder that affects models like the Camaro, Corvette, Colorado, and Silverado from 2015-2019. The "Chevy Shake" points to a driveline vibration issue, caused by the driveshaft. The second is linked to torque-converter clutch behavior inside the transmission. GM has issued technical service bulletins for both, and in some cases, recall campaigns or warranty-covered repairs.

If you're under GM's three-year/36,000-mile bumper-to-bumper or five-year/60,000-mile powertrain warranty, you may be covered; but only if a dealership can reproduce the issue and confirm it meets GM's criteria for repair. Outside of it, owners are usually footing the bill unless they bought extended coverage.