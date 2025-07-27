Common Problems With GM's 8 Speed Transmission (According To Owners)

The General Motors 8L family of transmissions has been in service since 2014, gradually replacing older 6L six-speed units across much of the company's lineup. The bigger 8L90 was the first GM 8-speed transmission, and it debuted in the 2015 Chevrolet Corvette C7 Stingray, while the smaller 8L45 debuted in the 2016 Cadillac CT6. Not long after, the 8L family of transmissions expanded its reach to many other GM products.

The 8L90 was designed to handle more torque and is the heavy-duty, reinforced version of the 8L, meaning it is used in models like the Chevy Silverado, GMC Sierra, or the Corvette. The 8L45 is comparably lighter and more efficient, making it a better fit for vehicles such as the Cadillac CT6, Chevy Colorado, or the GMC Canyon. Even though the 8L family of transmissions is widely adopted and very sophisticated, it has not been immune to problems.

The most prevalent problems include noticeable jerkiness, gear slippage, hesitation, and shuddering — problems also seen in the Chevrolet 10-speed transmission that came after it. As a result, the 8L transmission family has become a frequent topic of discussion in technical service bulletins (TSBs) and owner forums, and that is exactly what we are going to cover next.