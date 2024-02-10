Chevrolet 10-Speed Transmission: The Most Common Problems

In a perfect world, buying a brand-new vehicle with the latest and greatest technology would mean you've got a problem-free ride for the foreseeable future. However, as we're sure most folks are aware, the world is far from perfect. Virtually every brand-new vehicle has a recall for something, whether it be something major or a quick and easy repair.

We've already covered the issue with the Ford 10-speed automatic transmission and the surrounding lawsuits. However, Chevrolet also uses a 10-speed transmission. Interestingly enough, the 10-speed transmissions were co-engineered by Ford and General Motors. That might lead one to expect them to have the same issues, but because of minor differences between the two, there are some differences in complaints. The biggest problem with the Ford variants is reports of the transmission suddenly downshifting into first gear at highway speeds or completely locking the wheels up. From what we can find, there don't seem to be any reports of the same issues with the GM variant. But that doesn't mean the GM 10-speed transmission is without fault.