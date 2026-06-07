Mazda Vs. Toyota Depreciation: 10 Popular Models Compared

Comparing Toyota against Mazda makes for an interesting case study, no matter which angle you take. Both are well-established Japanese automakers with loyal customer followings, and despite Toyota being the larger car maker by far, both companies have several models that compete directly against each other.

Further complicating the comparison between these two auto companies is the fact that Toyota and Mazda share a close corporate relationship. Toyota does not own Mazda entirely, but the two companies have increasingly worked together on products, including sharing hybrid technology and even building joint factories to construct their vehicles.

It's likely no surprise, then, that Mazda's offerings are generally every bit as well-regarded as Toyotas — and compare favorably in terms of depreciation, too. While Toyota has always been known as a winner when it comes to retaining value, in many cases, a comparable Mazda actually isn't far behind. Below, we've compared the resale values of 10 models across five vehicle segments, ranging from three-row SUVs to sports cars.